Chargers Draft Superlatives: Which Picks Offer Best Value, Biggest Risk?

With the 2020 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror and the Los Angeles Chargers' entire class graded, the time has arrived for draft superlatives. Which picks offered the best value, biggest risk, and sleeper potential?

Best value: Joe Reed, wide receiver, Virginia

The Chargers didn't need to add a frontline weapon to the receiving corps. Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Hunter Henry, and (situationally) Austin Ekeler bring plenty of returning production from last season. But the team entered the draft without adequate depth behind them, specifically in terms of deep speed.

Virginia's Joe Reed offers the wheels (4.47 seconds in the 40-yard dash) and play-making ability to fill that niche in the roster. The Chargers have already shown a propensity to line up their versatile weapons all over the formation with Ekeler, and Reed can handle many of the same functions. Los Angeles found value throughout the draft, but Reed ranks atop them all in terms of cost versus reward.

Riskiest pick: Justin Herbert, quarterback, Oregon

The Chargers invested the No. 6 overall pick in Justin Herbert because he possesses ideal physical traits and the upside to grow into a franchise quarterback. After severing ties with Philip Rivers earlier in the offseason, the team had to find a potential long-term successor or risk allowing a talented roster to go to waste.

However, Herbert's upside doesn't negate his risk. His growth stagnated at Oregon and his on-field decision-making didn't mature significantly over the past two years. Those issues represent huge red flags for any quarterback prospect, especially one taken in the first round. The Chargers rightly felt they needed to swing for the fences and their plan for developing Herbert -- he will likely start his career backing up veteran Tyrod Taylor -- could pay off in the long run. That variance in possible outcomes exceeds that of any other player the team drafted this year.

Sleeper potential: Joshua Kelley, running back, UCLA

Ekeler and Justin Jackson will enter the season as the top backs for Los Angeles, and for good reason. Ekeler delivered a breakout campaign in 2019, nearly registering 1,000 yards as a receiver after serving as the lead back during the first month of the season. Jackson, meanwhile, exhibited good vision and efficient running as the de facto No. 2 prior to Melvin Gordon's return from a contract holdout. Barring injury, both should reprise those roles in 2020.

But running backs deal with health issues more frequently than most other positions, and having quality depth at the position can separate a playoff team from the also-rans. Joshua Kelley, with his track record of success on wide-zone runs, fits the Chargers offense like a glove. If he can deliver more production as a pass catcher than he did at UCLA, he can thrive with his new team.

