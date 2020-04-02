ChargerReport
2020 NFL Draft: Chargers, Jordan Love Video Chat Ahead of Draft

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Like all NFL teams, the Los Angeles Chargers cannot meet face to face with prospects due to restrictions imposed by the league during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. However, that has not stopped them from communicating with the incoming rookie class altogether. The team conducted a video chat with Utah State's Jordan Love in March, a source confirmed to Sports Illustrated.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

The Chargers look likely to select a quarterback early in the draft. After failing to land former New England Patriots signal-caller Tom Brady during free agency, the team has put returning veteran Tyrod Taylor "in the driver's seat" to open up the season as the starter. While head coach Anthony Lynn has expressed his belief in Taylor, Los Angeles would still need a quarterback of the future. In an ideal scenario, the front office could land that player in the draft, let him learn behind Taylor for part or all of 2020, and the coaching staff could make the switch at the appropriate time.

Whether the Chargers view Love as a quarterback worthy of that investment remains unclear. The 21-year-old quarterback first put himself on the NFL radar after a stellar 2018 season, completing 267 of his 417 passes for 3,467 yards, 32 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. Love seriously entertained declaring for the draft at that point due in part to Utah State head coach Matt Wells departing for Texas Tech. However, Love ultimately decided to remain in college for another season.

That decision led to an up-and-down final season at Utah State. While Love still produced plenty of highlight-reel plays, he struggled with ball security, throwing more interceptions in 2019 than he had during the rest of his collegiate career combined.

The Chargers will have to figure out whether Love's downturn came from the change at head coach or flaws in his skill set.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

