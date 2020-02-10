Former Chargers A.J. Hendy, Dexter McCoil Came Up Big in XFL Debuts

The XFL's kickoff weekend continued Sunday with two more games. The first, a matchup between the Tampa Bay Vipers and New York Guardians, featured a breakout performance from former Los Angeles Chargers defensive back A.J. Hendy.

Hendy, who spent the better part of two seasons on the Chargers' practice squad, showcased his play-making ability while helping the Guardians hold the Vipers to just a field goal. Hendy's biggest play came during the first half, reaching out to break up a would-be touchdown pass from quarterback Aaron Murray. Tampa Bay wouldn't come close to scoring again until the final minutes of regulation with the game well out of hand while Hendy finished the day with six tackles and two pass deflections.

Due in part to the New York defense intercepting Murray twice, the Vipers eventually benched him in favor of former USF standout Quinton Flowers. Flowers only attempted two passes but connected with wide receiver Dan Williams for a 37-yard gain to set up the offense inside the New York 2-yard line. Given Murray's struggles and Flowers flash of brilliance, Tampa Bay appears to have ample reason to consider a more permanent change under center before Week 2's tilt with the Seattle Dragons.

The XFL's second game of the evening also featured a strong showing from Chargers alumni. Dexter McCoil, a safety with Los Angeles during the 2018 season, tied for second on the St. Louis BattleHawks in total tackles (eight) while adding a sack of Dallas Renegades quarterback Philip Nelson. St. Louis' defense held Dallas to three field goals while former Ole Miss signal-caller Jordan Ta'amu led a second-half comeback to push his team ahead 15-9.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH