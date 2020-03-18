ChargerReport
Chargers, Chris Harris Agree to Terms to Keep Corner in AFC West

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Free agent Chris Harris will remain in the AFC West. According to a source, the Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to terms with former Denver Broncos standout slot corner.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

On paper, the Chargers did not appear to need help covering the slot. Fourth-year pro Desmond King has largely held that role since his arrival, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2018 when he held quarterbacks to just an 81.0 passer rating on throws in his direction. While Harris can play outside, it seems more likely that he pushes King to the bench, raising questions about the latter's future in Los Angeles.

But the Harris addition comes with other questions as well. The cornerback has a well-documented rivalry with Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen. The two have traded barbs in recent years, with Allen saying the corner "can't hold my jockstrap" on social media while Harris claims he has "locked him up numerous times, I don't know how many times I've shut him down." How the two will mend fences will bear monitoring in the coming season.

A former undrafted free agent out of Kansas, Harris worked himself into a full-time starter by his second season. Harris commanded the slot during the Broncos' run with quarterback Peyton Manning, helping them reach two Super Bowls and winning a championship in 2015. A year later, Harris garnered first-team All-Pro honors. Though he has not recaptured the magic of that season, he remains one of the league's top players at his position and one of its most consistently available. Harris has missed only four games since the start of 2013.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

