Derek Watt Leaving Chargers, Joins Brother T.J. with Steelers

Jason B. Hirschhorn

In the end, Melvin Gordon was not the first Los Angeles Chargers running back to leave this offseason. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Derek Watt has agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he will join his younger brother T.J.

The deal will pay Watt $7 million over the next two seasons. Currently, only the San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk averages a higher salary among fullbacks.

Watt, who spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Chargers, served as the team's primary fullback and one of its top contributors on special teams. He regularly finished near the top of the league in tackles made during punt coverage while opening up holes for Gordon and the team's other rushers on offense.

The departure will affect the Chargers more on special teams than offense. With Austin Ekeler emerging over the past two seasons and the offense utilizing the fullback position less frequently, Watt's playing time from scrimmage dipped to just 122 snaps, the lowest of his career. However, his workload on the coverage units spiked to 78%, an increase of 26 percentage points from the season prior. Though young players like linebacker Drue Tranquill have emerged as field tilters on special teams, Los Angeles will feel Watt's absence in that area in 2020.

Once the contract becomes official, the Steelers will now have two-thirds of the Watt brothers on their roster. Derek and T.J.'s older brother, All-Pro defensive end and three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, has spent his entire career with the Houston Texans.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

