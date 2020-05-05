Former Chargers QB Philip Rivers Had Sixth Most Dropped Picks in 2019

In 2019, Philip Rivers tossed 20 interceptions and lost three fumbles, contributing to the Los Angeles Chargers' disappointing 2-9 record in games decided by a touchdown or less. Those turnover issues nearly cost him the starting job and ultimately resulted in his departure from the organization after 16 years.

But as bad as Rivers' numbers appear on first blush, they could have looked worse if not for some fortuitous drops. Every year, Football Outsiders releases their adjusted interception numbers, a look at which quarterbacks benefited the most from dropped picks and who saw the most accurate passes tipped by receivers into the hands of defenders. In 2019, only five signal-callers had more interceptions dropped than Rivers, who could have produced an astonishing eight more. For context, nine passers who started at least 14 games last season finished with no more than eight interceptions.

Though no explanation can excuse Rivers' turnover totals, he did toss two picks in Hail Mary situations. Those types of throws produce a much higher risk of turnover but little downside relative to a more conservative play call. Subtracting those interceptions from Rivers' total number doesn't make his 2019 season significantly different, but the context bears mention regardless.

Rivers hopes to rebound in 2020, his first season with the Indianapolis Colts. Given the presence of a stellar offensive line, some promising skill-position players, and a reunion with former Chargers assistants Frank Reich and Nick Sirianni, it doesn't seem totally farfetched that the veteran signal-caller could produce a better campaign.

But in order to accomplish that, Rivers will need to considerably cut down on his turnovers and hope that defenders continue to drop bad throws when he makes them.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH