Tom Brady and the Chargers: The Case for and Against Joining Los Angeles

Now that the Philip Rivers question is finally resolved, the Chargers can turn their focus to another veteran quarterback: Tom Brady.

For the first time in more than a decade, the Chargers face an uncertain future at quarterback.

Rivers, the team's longtime starter and face of the franchise, underperformed in 2019 and entered the offseason in need of a new contract. After turning 38 in December, Rivers' ability to carry an organization became a hotly debated topic.

Chargers brass deliberated for several weeks whether to bring him back for another year or move forward with a different plan at the most important position in the sports. Eventually, Los Angeles made the difficult decision to let Rivers depart in free agency, ending one of the most successful eras in the team's history.

After reworking his contract with New England last offseason to prevent the use of the franchise or transition tag, Brady will reach unrestricted free agency for the first time in his legendary career next month. Though a return to Foxborough remains on the table, Brady will listen to other teams for the 2020 season and beyond.

While no team represents a perfect landing spot for Brady, the Chargers offer plenty of positives to the six-time Super Bowl champion that could convince him to join. They also bring some baggage that could persuade him to pass.

Reason to join: Offensive supporting cast

Brady's lack of a quality supporting cast this past season didn't fly under the national radar. The retirement of future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski, the free-agent departure of starting left tackle Trent Brown, the failed Antonio Brown experiment, and other issues weighed down the Patriots offense throughout the season.

In Los Angeles, Brady would have Pro Bowl wideout Keenan Allen and rising star Mike Williams at his disposal, with tight end Hunter Henry and do-it-all running back Austin Ekeler likely to return on new contracts. The Chargers would have to make some improvements to the offensive line, but the unit finished with the ninth best adjusted sack rate (6.2%), the 13th best adjusted line yards (4.36), and has the resources to bolster the unit this offseason.

Reason to pass: AFC West

While the Chargers have the necessary ingredients to become a title contender in 2020, they remain trapped in the same division as the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs features as much talent as any other team, headlined by Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. The team also has one of the game's great offensive minds in coach Andy Reid. Until further notice, the Chargers and every other franchise in the AFC West are playing for second place.

Reason to join: Anthony Lynn

While fans might have questioned the contract extension the Chargers gave to Anthony Lynn after a 5-11 season, the locker room never wavered in their support of the third-year head coach. Lynn and his staff have created an environment that balances discipline and fun for the players. That played a role in keeping the roster focused despite the mounting losses.

For Brady, who has spent the past two decades in a seemingly emotionless football factory, the environment in Los Angeles offers plenty of appeal. The Chargers' coaching staff can give him and his teammates the support they need from a preparation standpoint without suffocating them.

Reason to pass: L.A. distractions

Brady spent the first two decades of his career working within the NFL's most well-oiled, expertly run machine. Nearly any other organization for which he could leave will represent a stepdown in that regard. That includes the Chargers, who remain in transition mode despite entering the Los Angeles market three years ago. The team will begin play this season in a large new stadium, one with ample seating that could realistically end up unoccupied or hosting fans of the opponents à la Dignity Health Sports Park. Brady's presence should certainly help sell tickets. Should Brady become the face of the franchise, not only might he have to deal with such an uncomfortable environment, he would face regular questions about his decision to choose it over the more hospitable confines of New England.

Reason to join: Show up the Patriots

While the NFL has yet to release the 2020 schedule, each team already knows its opponents next season. Because the AFC East and West face off this year, the Chargers will host the Patriots at the new SoFi Stadium, perhaps as early as the season opener in September. Brady has received plenty of shine over the course of his Hall of Fame career. However, his success remains intertwined with New England coach Bill Belichick. Much like Joe Montana, Brett Favre, and other legendary quarterbacks managed to show up their former teams late in their careers, Brady might savor the opportunity to do so with the Patriots.

