Daniel Jeremiah Believes 'There is a Gap' Between Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Depending on how the first day of the 2020 NFL Draft unfolds, the Los Angeles Chargers might face a difficult decision as to which quarterback to select with their top pick. Though LSU's Joe Burrow will almost certainly go off the board to start the draft, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert could each potentially remain when the Chargers come on the clock.

Opinions on both Tagovailoa and Herbert vary wildly. Some view the former as a prospect that would have competed for the No. 1 overall pick if not for injuries while the latter has prototypical size and arm strength to go with impressive athleticism. Some teams have removed Tagovailoa from their draft board entirely due to health concerns and Herbert's inconsistent game tape has had a destabilizing effect on his draft stock.

However, in the eyes of former NFL scout and NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, a sizable gap exists between the two prospects.

"With Tua and Herbert, I think there is a gap between them," Jeremiah said on a conference call with media this week. "I think Tua is a more instinctive natural player. He's got better instincts. He's just got a better feel. I think he's got better touch and accuracy. He can layer the ball a little bit better. I think he's more urgent and sudden in terms of working through progressions. I think obviously Herbert is bigger and stronger. Herbert in my opinion is actually a better athlete. I don't think people understand that as much, but he's a really good athlete. And he's obviously durable, or has been durable recently."

The Chargers might agree with Jeremiah regarding Tagovailoa's film, but it remains unclear if they can overlook the quarterback's injuries. Tagovailoa has undergone surgery on his hip, both ankles, and a wrist during his college career, raising doubts as to whether his 6-foot, 217-pound body can withstand the wear and tear of the NFL. On Friday, Los Angeles general manager Tom Telesco said durability ranks "very, very high" on the list of priorities when scouting prospects.

Still, Jeremiah believes Tagovailoa has the upside and play-making ability to negate those issues.

"I just think when something doesn't go as expected, I think Tua has got a little bit more of a playmaker gene than Herbert does," Jeremiah said. "But look, I think it's going to come down to getting in the right situation and the right surrounding for both those kids."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

