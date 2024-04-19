Chargers News: Top Wide Receiver Prospect Unpacks Jim Harbaugh Meeting Ahead Of Draft
After ditching their top two wide receivers, six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen and non-Pro Bowler Mike Williams, in cost-cutting moves earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers are clearly on the hunt to shore up the position in next week's draft.
To wit, the team met with All-Pac-12 Second Team USC Trojans wide receiver Brendan Rice recently. Rice spoke with FanDuel TV's Kay Adams on her aptly-named program "Up And Adams" about the encounter.
"I met Jim Harbaugh a couple times before, so I already know his type of energy and what he brings to the game," Rice said. "I was recruited to Michigan, and he was just an upbeat personality. But what he brings to the game of football, you have to go ahead and admire who he is and understand, 'Hey, just so y'all know, if you're a real football geek, not everybody's going to think you're cool like that. You're going to be invested in the game at all times and you're going to take it to another level.'"
The 22-year-old senior, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, enjoyed the best season of his collegiate career in 2023 for the 8-5 Trojans. He notched 85 receptions for a total of 791 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 17.6 yards per. Rice transferred to USC after two seasons in Colorado, and promptly blossomed alongside the program's Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams.