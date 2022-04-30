2022 NFL Draft: Kansas City Chiefs Recap and UDFA Tracker

The 2022 NFL Draft is over, so let's keep track of what the Chiefs are adding.

The 2022 NFL Draft has officially ended, and the Kansas City Chiefs entered it with sky-high expectations. Following the trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City was sending the rest of the NFL a message that it was betting on itself to retool through the draft. Heading into Thursday night with a whopping 12 picks to work with, general manager Brett Veach quickly got to work.

Many would assess this draft class as Veach's best, as he found a good mix of floor and upside while finding players who can help the Chiefs both now and later. Let's recap what Kansas City is gaining this year not only from the seven-round draft, but also from the undrafted free agent market.

Round 1: Trent McDuffie (CB, Washington), George Karlaftis (EDGE, Purdue)

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) reacts following a turnover on downs against the Utah Utes during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs didn't anticipate Trent McDuffie being on the board within striking distance, and they pounced on the opportunity to move up and get him with the 21st overall pick. McDuffie is a bit undersized for a boundary cornerback — where Kansas City plans to try him out initially — but he's a terrific athlete, a smart player and a willing tackler. He has immense potential as a reliable option for years to come.

George Karlaftis is a sturdy and confident defensive end whose motor never runs low. He's one of the strongest defensive ends from this year's class and is a solid athlete to boot. Karlaftis fits exactly what defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo looks for at the position, and he'll likely play a large number of snaps in year one while working to improve his game for the future.

Round 2: Skyy Moore (WR, Western Michigan), Bryan Cook (S, Cincinnati)

Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) receives a pass during the Battle for the Cannon between Western Michigan and Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Mich. Wmuvscmu02

Skyy Moore was a name who very well could've been called in the first round, and his slide was fortunate for the Chiefs. He's a plus-plus route runner who is seemingly always open, and he tested quite well in speed drills heading into the draft. Not only can he step in and instantly improve the team's receiver room, but he projects to build chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes rather quickly.

With Maryland's uber-athletic safety Nick Cross on the board when the Chiefs took Bryan Cook, the team is putting a lot of faith in the latter's ability to impact a game. Cook has good size in the defensive backfield and has experience both in the slot and up high as a safety. With that said, his ultimate (and best) role in Kansas City may be as an enforcer in the box. Cook processes action quickly, has a quick trigger and is a hard-hitting option. He'll be a good replacement for what the team is losing with the departure of Daniel Sorensen.

Round 3: Leo Chenal (LB, Wisconsin)

Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Army Black Knights running back Tyson Riley (32) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal (5) during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Once pick No. 100 passes, it's hard to get a gauge on what teams are actually getting. That isn't the case for Leo Chenal, as the Chiefs will be receiving a player who posted one of the best linebacker Relative Athletic Score measurements in over three decades. Chenal will primarily serve as a SAM (strong-side) linebacker in Spagnuolo's defense, which frees up WILL (weak-side) duties for Willie Gay Jr. While he won't see a huge amount of snaps due to defenses spending a lot of time in sub-packages, Chenal can win when attacking downfield or as a blitzer, and that should allow him to still be a difference-maker for the Chiefs.

Round 4: Joshua Williams (CB, Fayetteville State)

Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive back Joshua Williams of Fayetteville State (30) defends against National running back Rachaad White of Arizona State (3) during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Williams is an athletic, long and rangy cornerback who should endear himself to the Chiefs early and often. Under Spagnuolo, there's been a trend of the team bringing in long corners and ironing out some of the kinks in their game. Williams is going to experience a huge jump in competition and may not see the field a ton in year one but on the other hand, being thrown into the fire could be what's best for his development. At any rate, Kansas City got a high-upside defensive back in round four.

Round 5: Darian Kinnard (OT, Kentucky)

UK senior offensive lineman Darian Kinnard. Aug. 6, 2021 Kinnard Darian Uk Football139

Darian Kinnard saw a Trey Smith-esque slide down this year's board, but the Chiefs had seen enough and even traded up to grab the Kentucky offensive lineman. Kinnard is a seasoned player with great size and a mean streak to his game. He isn't a great athlete and may need a little bit of work but with Lucas Niang's recovery from a knee injury being an X-factor, Kinnard very well could see opportunities to compete for reps. His outside-inside versatility is also an added bonus for the Chiefs.

Round 7: Jaylen Watson (CB, Washington State), Isiah Pacheco (RB, Rutgers), Nazeeh Johnson (S, Marshall)

Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National Squad cornerback Jaylen Watson of Washington State (0) breaks up a pass intended for American squad wide receiver Jalen Tolbert of South Alabama (8) in the first half at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Watson is a toolsy cornerback who possesses — you guessed it — ample length and athleticism to be a factor in the NFL. As a seventh-round pick, he naturally has work to do, but this yet another example of Veach finding awesome value so late. Isiah Pacheco had an impressive NFL Combine experience and will look to latch on in with a running back group that is suddenly deep again. Nazeeh Johnson is another athletic defensive back who will have a chance to show that profile off during training camp and possibly the preseason.

UDFA Tracker

6:18 PM Saturday: Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Chiefs' first reported UDFA signing is South Dakota State linebacker Jack Cochrane.

6:21 PM Saturday: Per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Maryland running back Tayon Fleet-Davis is signing with the Chiefs.

6:30 PM Saturday: Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose is headed to the Chiefs, per Nick Osen of 247Sports.

7:15 PM Saturday: The Chiefs are bringing in a quarterback, as Kent State's Dustin Crum is signing with the team. Nick Camino of WKYC-TV first reported the news.

This story will be continually updated with undrafted free agent news.