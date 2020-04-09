Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Why Iowa EDGE A.J. Epenesa is a perfect fit along the Chiefs' defensive line

Jordan Foote

A.J. Epenesa - EDGE, Iowa

By the numbers:

6’5”, 275 pounds. 5.04 40-yard dash. 34-½” arms. 32.5-inch vertical jump.

49 tackles (14 for loss), 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three passes broken up in 2019.

Positives:

A.J. Epenesa was consistent in his last two college seasons, amassing 22 sacks over that span for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mentally, he’s wise beyond his years as a pass rusher. He has a wide array of moves he can go to and understands what offensive linemen may try to counter him with. Because he isn’t an elite-level athlete, he’s had to rely on his advanced skill over the years — and it shows on the field.

Epenesa’s hands and arms are a huge plus. Not only does he use them in the form of clubs and swipes when rushing the passer, but he actively tries to strip the ball from the quarterback’s hands. This is evidenced by his four forced fumbles in back-to-back seasons. He’s strong and makes his presence felt at first contact with linemen, regardless of his alignment pre-snap. At 275 pounds, he can play above that weight and move inside as a three-tech when needed.

Negatives:

While Epenesa has a high football IQ and brings a diverse pass rush toolbox with him to work every weekend, his athleticism isn’t anything special. This may limit his ceiling at the NFL level, as he doesn’t have the blend of skill and athletic ability necessary to dominate consistently. He doesn’t bend edges well when rushing the passer and leaves a bit to be desired in run defense.

This lack of burst and speed will put Epenesa at a disadvantage when asked to hold running backs along the edge or move in space. Luckily for him, those responsibilities likely won’t be assigned to him very often. In order to tap into his true potential, Epenesa will need to become a bit more explosive and improve his reaction time.

How Baun fits with the Chiefs:

The Kansas City Chiefs and their defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo, are big on versatility. Adding a power-heavy EDGE player with the ability to be kicked inside and unleashed on obvious passing downs could improve a pass rush that ranked 11th in sacks a season ago. Epenesa would be entering a low-pressure situation, with stars like Chris Jones and Frank Clark already entrenched. It’s a perfect fit.

Final Thoughts:

The Chiefs have many more pressing needs than a pass rusher. Cornerback and linebacker are two other holes to fill on defense alone. With that said, Epenesa has double-digit sack potential at the NFL level and if he slides to 32, perhaps the team will make a pick based on fit rather than need.

For more NFL Draft scouting from Jordan Foote, click here for his full archives.

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Kansas City Chiefs sign RB DeAndre Washington

According to a report from Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed free agent running back DeAndre Washington.

Joshua Brisco

Chiefs sit atop new SI.com NFL Power Rankings

Jenny Vrentas of SI.com has a new NFL Power Ranking, and the Kansas City Chiefs are number one with a bullet.

Joshua Brisco

Wisconsin LB Zack Baun could be a human chess piece for the Kansas City Chiefs

As the Kansas City Chiefs look to improve their defense through the NFL Draft, Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun could be the linebacking weapon the Chiefs want to add.

Jordan Foote

Four reasons why the Kansas City Chiefs brought back Sammy Watkins

The Kansas City Chiefs restructured their contract with Sammy Watkins, but clearly value the veteran WR at a premium. Here are four reasons that was the right move for the Chiefs.

Sam Hays

The Chiefs have finally ended the long tradition of offseason misery

After decades of offseasons devoted to forgetting the sour taste of Chiefs heartbreak, Kansas City can now spend the next several months appreciating that the Chiefs are just getting started.

jacobharris

by

OU_Sas

New OL Mike Remmers adds depth and experience to offensive line group

Veteran do-it-all offensive lineman Mike Remmers will bolster the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line in 2020. Learn more about how Remmers found his way to KC.

Tucker Franklin

Why Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray may remind you of a Chiefs legend

Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray has earned a comparison to a Chiefs linebacking legend. Could he fall to the Kansas City Chiefs at pick 32?

Jordan Foote

NFL All-Decade Team: Which Chiefs made the cut?

The NFL announced its All-Decade team on Monday. Three full-time Chiefs made the cut, with a few others who showed up in Kansas City for a shorter period of time.

Joshua Brisco

by

OU_Sas

While the NFL ran wild, the Kansas City Chiefs ran it back

When free agency kicked off, the NFL rapidly started to change. The Chiefs' response to the changes? Stay the same.

Austin J

by

Chiefly

LSU LB Patrick Queen and the Chiefs are a match made in heaven

If LSU linebacker Patrick Queen falls to the 32nd pick in the NFL Draft — or even gets close — the Kansas City Chiefs should strike to get their perfect fit at linebacker.

Jordan Foote