Why Iowa EDGE A.J. Epenesa is a perfect fit along the Chiefs' defensive line

A.J. Epenesa - EDGE, Iowa

By the numbers:

6’5”, 275 pounds. 5.04 40-yard dash. 34-½” arms. 32.5-inch vertical jump.

49 tackles (14 for loss), 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three passes broken up in 2019.

Positives:

A.J. Epenesa was consistent in his last two college seasons, amassing 22 sacks over that span for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mentally, he’s wise beyond his years as a pass rusher. He has a wide array of moves he can go to and understands what offensive linemen may try to counter him with. Because he isn’t an elite-level athlete, he’s had to rely on his advanced skill over the years — and it shows on the field.

Epenesa’s hands and arms are a huge plus. Not only does he use them in the form of clubs and swipes when rushing the passer, but he actively tries to strip the ball from the quarterback’s hands. This is evidenced by his four forced fumbles in back-to-back seasons. He’s strong and makes his presence felt at first contact with linemen, regardless of his alignment pre-snap. At 275 pounds, he can play above that weight and move inside as a three-tech when needed.

Negatives:

While Epenesa has a high football IQ and brings a diverse pass rush toolbox with him to work every weekend, his athleticism isn’t anything special. This may limit his ceiling at the NFL level, as he doesn’t have the blend of skill and athletic ability necessary to dominate consistently. He doesn’t bend edges well when rushing the passer and leaves a bit to be desired in run defense.

This lack of burst and speed will put Epenesa at a disadvantage when asked to hold running backs along the edge or move in space. Luckily for him, those responsibilities likely won’t be assigned to him very often. In order to tap into his true potential, Epenesa will need to become a bit more explosive and improve his reaction time.

How Baun fits with the Chiefs:

The Kansas City Chiefs and their defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo, are big on versatility. Adding a power-heavy EDGE player with the ability to be kicked inside and unleashed on obvious passing downs could improve a pass rush that ranked 11th in sacks a season ago. Epenesa would be entering a low-pressure situation, with stars like Chris Jones and Frank Clark already entrenched. It’s a perfect fit.

Final Thoughts:

The Chiefs have many more pressing needs than a pass rusher. Cornerback and linebacker are two other holes to fill on defense alone. With that said, Epenesa has double-digit sack potential at the NFL level and if he slides to 32, perhaps the team will make a pick based on fit rather than need.

