Arrowhead Report Roundtable: The Kansas City Chiefs draft Willie Gay Jr.

With the 63rd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs took Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr. The Arrowhead Report Roundtable breaks down the selection and answers the question: what do you think of the pick?

Jordan Foote: The value at 63 is a bit questionable, but make no mistake, Willie Gay Jr. can play. His off-the-field issues are a bit overblown and with Andy Reid as his head coach, he couldn’t have landed in a better spot. Gay’s ability to cover is great and his sideline-to-sideline speed makes him an impact player from day one. A high ceiling makes this a fun pick in 2020 and a potential steal when looking back years from now.

Joshua Brisco: Gay seems like a plausible day-one starter as the Chiefs' weakside linebacker, sharing the field with Anthony Hitchens and Damien Wilson in the Chiefs' base defense. While safety Daniel Sorensen has played a safety-linebacker role in sub-packages in recent years, Gay gives the Chiefs a super-athletic base weakside linebacker who can stay on the field in obvious passing situations.

Conner Christopherson: Per Pro Football Focus, Willie Gay Jr has been the best coverage linebacker in college football since 2017. There is some projecting with Gay, as his production isn't quite there and he has off-the-field issues, but the ability is there in spades. With the only real weakness on the Chiefs' defense going into 2020 being athleticism at LB, Willie Gay Jr. fills that hole with ease.



Mark Van Sickle: Willie Gay Jr. is a versatile linebacker whose skills have been compared to Derrick Johnson. He is a solid run defender, can fall into coverage or blitz when called upon. The Chiefs desperately needed to upgrade at the position and it looks like they grabbed a guy who can start from day one with this pick.

Joe Andrews: The Chiefs have high praise for Willie Gray Jr. Having a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, the 245-pound linebacker brings speed to Kansas City’s defensive front. Off-the-field issues aside, Gay has the chance to make an impact right away in terms of coverage and could grow into something special if he doesn’t face a major obstacle.

Jacob Harris: I don’t know anything about anybody in this draft. I hope Willie Gay, Jr. does a good job and has lots of fun.