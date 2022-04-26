Best Low-Risk Picks for the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft

Just to be clear, there are no "sure things" in the 2022 NFL Draft. That applies to any draft class, as even the best prospects remain exactly that: prospects. Some picks are lower in risk than others, but all teams will be taking at least minor leaps of faith on what is deemed to be the cream of the crop among collegiate athletes. It's inevitable.

With that said, this sliding scale presents a balancing act that teams must participate in with their draft picks. Do they want to take a big swing for a home run, or are they fine simply drawing a walk to get on base? Are they dead-set on scoring a touchdown on every play, or are they satisfied with slowly matriculating the ball down the field? The best teams can do a little bit of both.

The Kansas City Chiefs, owners of 12 picks this year, have several holes to fill on their roster. This includes the wide receiver position, as well as defensive end, cornerback and safety — and those are just the pressing needs. If general manager Brett Veach is to improve the team, he'll need to find good value for immediate impact while also building for the future. The following three players are far from certainties to pan out at the next level, but they all have relatively high floors and should be able to impact winning football early on.

David Bell — WR, Purdue

Oct 16, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver David Bell (3) reacts with fans after a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Before he even did any athletic testing this year, most people knew that Purdue wide receiver David Bell didn't win with speed. After a rough showing at the NFL Combine, Bell's lack of athleticism can be doubled-down on. While many other 2022 wideouts have elite burst, can burn opposing cornerbacks down the field or are threats to break off big plays after the catch, Bell is different. That's a concern. If teams can accept that and embrace his plus traits, though, they can still find a very decent football player.

Standing just under 6-foot-1 and weighing 212 pounds, Bell has a frame that is more than acceptable for the NFL. That's just a single reason why he's one of the more NFL-ready receivers in this class, as he also runs quality routes with nuance and plays a physical brand of football. Bell is mature beyond his years and also possesses reliable hands. Terms such as consistent, sturdy and solid can all be used to describe Bell's profile and tape. He knows his limitations and leans all the way into being technically sound. Bell doesn't have any star-level traits, but he should step in and be a difference-maker for an NFL offense from day one.

Coby Bryant — CB, Cincinnati

Nov 20, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (7) yells to his team during the second half of the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

In a Cincinnati Bearcats secondary that was one of the best in all of college football in 2021 and has plenty of notable names entering this year's NFL Draft, cornerback Coby Bryant's name tends to fly under the radar. That lack of high-level attention is warranted as — much like Bell on the offensive side — Bryant isn't a very impressive athlete whatsoever. His combination of speed, quickness and fluidity in his hips is underwhelming and will likely limit his ceiling at the next level. With that said, there's plenty to like about him still.

Bryant plays with an innate feel for the game. He's a heady player with a quick processor that makes him a candidate to receive a heavy share of snaps early on. He understands leverage and is fluent in both zone and man coverage. Bryant's chops as a well-rounded cornerback with size make him a potential impact player early in his career. He's also a willing participant in run defense. Bryant sets himself up for success at the line of scrimmage, is comfortable getting physical with receivers and tracks/plays the ball well to boot. He has traits that generally translate well to the NFL.

Lewis Cine — S, Georgia

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the third quarter in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bell and Bryant are Day Two prospects in this year's draft and while Lewis Cine may end up seeing his name called on the second day as well, he has round one talent. It's fitting that he played for the Bulldogs, as he has a "dog" mentality on the field as a thorough tackler and someone who is physical and relentless in just about every aspect of the game. Cine is an aggressive player and while that occasionally comes back to bite him, it's more than worth the trade-off most of the time.

Cine is one of the better athletes in the 2022 safety class, possessing good short-area burst and range for days. He has fluid hips and the ability to click-and-close like a cornerback whenever needed. Cine has the length to match up well with bigger receivers and/or tight ends, as well as the speed to cover running backs out of the backfield. When adding in his willingness as a tackler and the aforementioned mentality, it's easy to see why he's likely a top-40 player in this class. If the Chiefs are looking for a potential Juan Thornhill replacement (he's in a contract year), Cine could play starting-caliber football in year one and embrace the actual role later on.