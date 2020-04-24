Arrowhead Report
The Chiefs drafted Clyde Edwards-Helaire, now it's time to eat a tweet

Austin J

Yesterday, the day before the NFL Draft was set to begin, I took to Twitter and boldly declared the following:

Well, ladies and gentlemen, I have a tweet to eat, because with the 32nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs have selected Clyde Edwards-Helaire, running back, LSU.

In this week’s episode of It’s Always Sunny In Chiefs Kingdom, you’ll get live reactions from Taylor Witt and myself to this sudden but inevitable betrayal of the Running Backs Don’t Matter movement. But first, you’ll get to hear us go through every other pick of the first round! This was a special show because our regularly scheduled program, which we recorded on Wednesday night...didn’t actually record. You missed a great riff on time travel, a recap of Chiefs-Packers from the 2019 season, and a rundown of the best backup performances in Chiefs history. But not to worry, we’ll bring all of that back next week (and since we’ve already practiced it once, it’ll be smokin’).

Embedded player not working? Click here to open the episode in a new tab.

This week, we talked draft. The first several picks of the first round were entirely expected - Joe Burrow went to the Bengals at 1.1, Chase Young followed to Washington at 1.2, Jeff Okudah was selected by the Lions at 1.3 Dave Gettleman took a lineman. The Dolphins got their Quarterback of the Future in Tua Tagovailoa. And then things started to get interesting.

The Chargers did what many expected and took Oregon QB Justin Herbert. Spoiler alert: Taylor and I didn’t like this pick for the Chargers, which means we loved this pick for the Chiefs. We then got to enjoy the Raiders giving their pick to the ghost of Al Davis, who, in an attempt to match the Chiefs’ Cheetah, Tyreek Hill, took Alabama speedster Henry Ruggs as the first WR off the board. The Broncos then grabbed Jerry Jeudy, considered by many to be the best WR in this draft class, but did the Broncos really need a WR? Do either of these teams, or the Chargers for that matter, have enough at the quarterback position to really matter to the Chiefs? Probably not, and that’s fun if you’re a Chiefs fan.

Things were going absolutely swimmingly for the Chiefs heading into the late first round. Four quarterbacks, five offensive tackles, and a whopping six wide receivers had gone in the first 26 picks. For a brief, shining moment, it seemed that everyone’s favorite Chiefs draft crush, LSU linebacker Patrick Queen, might fall to 32. Then the Ravens had to go and ruin everything, taking Queen off the board at 28.

The Chiefs still had plenty of great players to choose from at Pick 32: safeties Xavier McKinney and Antoine Winfield Jr., edge rushers A.J. Epenesa and Yetur Gross-Matos, cornerbacks Kristian Fulton, Jaylon Johnson and Trevon Diggs.

They took a running back, and I have a tweet to eat.

