Getting the most out of draft selections is important for any NFL team. For the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s paramount. General Manager Brett Veach has five picks to work with this week's NFL Draft. With the franchise coming off its first Super Bowl victory in five decades, the pressure is on to get the most bang from their buck all throughout the draft to keep the momentum going into the 2020 season.

The Chiefs have one pick in each of the first five rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft. This is a deep draft and with the lack of in-person testing and meetings available, there’s plenty of value to be had — regardless of the round. Who are some players who would make sense for the Chiefs in the middle part of the draft?

Willie Gay Jr. (LB, Mississippi State)

Willie Gay was one of the darlings of the combine, as his 4.46-second 40-yard dash and 39.5-inch vertical jump helped boost his draft stock tremendously. Mock drafts place him anywhere ranging from the end of the second round to the beginning of the fifth. His character is a question mark, and he’s a raw prospect, but the ceiling is sky-high. Selecting Gay would be a forward-thinking move by the Chiefs, with their eyes set on unleashing him in a year or two.

Troy Dye (LB, Oregon)

Troy Dye was extremely productive in four seasons with the Ducks, compiling 391 tackles, 14 passes broken up, 13 sacks and five interceptions. He has an impressive athletic profile and is a bright player, but his frame — and the strength of it — could limit his potential at the NFL level. Bigger blockers will take him out with ease, and if he’s ever matched up against tight ends, he would be at a disadvantage. With that said, he’s a high-floor prospect that can bring solid value depending on his draft slot.

Zack Moss (RB, Utah)

Zack Moss reached the end zone 17 times in his final season with Utah, leaving behind an impressive legacy. He’s the opposite of what an Andy Reid running back typically is. While he did amass nearly 300 receiving yards last season, he’s not a consistent threat there. His game speed isn’t anything to write home about, but he absorbs contact as well as any running back in this draft. His ground-and-pound style would be a throwback to the NFL’s past, but Moss has the potential to start one day.

Eno Benjamin (RB, ASU)

Eno Benjamin is inconsistent as a runner, which puts a damper on his draft stock. Had he displayed better vision and anticipation on tape, he’d be talked about more as a late second-round pick. He’s highly competitive in all facets of the game and runs hard. At 5-foot-9, he’s a bundle of energy, constantly looking to find a hole and burst through it. Benjamin handled a quarterback transition well last season and could become a solid dual-threat back in the right system.

Amik Robertson (CB, Louisiana Tech)

Robertson is one of the more intriguing prospects in this year’s draft. His 34 career passes broken up and 14 interceptions in college are both terrific, but his size is a red flag. Standing at 5-foot-8 and weighing 187 pounds, he’ll almost surely be moved to the slot in the NFL. Robertson plays a physical brand of football and does his best to mask his place as the smallest player in the secondary. His ball skills are impressive and his football IQ will translate well to a professional defense. He’s worth taking a flyer on in rounds four or five.

The picks in the middle rounds are all about value. Not every draft selection has to turn into a starter, especially in year one. While some of these players could play high-profile roles from the jump, others may need some seasoning before they’re ready. At any rate, all of them would make great additions to the Chiefs.