What are the Kansas City Chiefs' options in the 2021 Draft? (Part 1)

With the 2021 NFL Draft less than a year away, it’s never too early to look to the future. There is still some uncertainty around what college football will look like this season, but let’s take a look at some prospects from each positional group that could make sense for the Kansas City Chiefs heading into the 2021 season and beyond.

For the first part of this series, we will preview the offensive positional groups:

K. J. Costello, quarterback, Mississippi State (6’5”, 225 lbs)

This wouldn’t be a position of need with Patrick Mahomes leading the way for the foreseeable future, but it’s always good to have depth in case something were to happen to the MVP. K. J. Costello is an intriguing prospect. He started at Stanford but will finish his career at Mississippi State under Mike Leach and his pass-heavy offense. Costello isn’t a great runner, but he can sling the ball. He would likely be a seventh-round pick or an undrafted free agent option for the Chiefs.

Travis Etienne, running back, Clemson (5’10”, 210 lbs)

The Chiefs wouldn’t draft a running back in the first round two years in a row, right? Never say never with General Manager Brett Veach calling the shots. Travis Etienne, like Chiefs’ latest first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire, has the ability to make a play anytime he touches the ball. He’s a solid route-runner out of the backfield, contact balance is off the charts, and he fits the Andy Reid prototype for a running back. It would likely take a pick at the end of the first round or early second round to get Etienne in 2021, so this doesn’t seem likely. However, it would be a lot of fun.

Rashod Bateman, wide receiver, Minnesota (6’2”, 210 lbs)

Rashod Bateman will be coming off his junior season, and hasn’t declared yet, but will likely be an early entrant to the draft. Bateman had a solid freshman season with 51 catches, 700 yards and six touchdowns before breaking out in his sophomore campaign as he hauled in 60 catches for 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns. If he improves upon those numbers, his draft stock will continue to rise. Former teammate Tyler Johnson was taken in the fifth round. Bateman is currently projected to go somewhere between rounds No. 3-5. He would be a welcome addition to a wide receiver room that will likely be without Sammy Watkins and DeMarcus Robinson heading into the 2021 season.

Matt Bushman, tight end, BYU (6’5”, 245 lbs)

Matt Bushman has been a consistent player in the BYU offense dating back to his freshman year in 2017. His junior year, he recorded a career-high in yards and touchdowns but ultimately he decided to go back for his senior season. He can line up along the line and be a key blocker or split out wide and be a receiving threat. No one wants to think about life after Travis Kelce, but the Chiefs will need to address the position at some point within the next year or two. Bushman is a guy who can come in and learn from one of the best in the business and potentially take over in a few years. He is currently projected as a fourth or fifth-round round pick, but his stock could rise with a solid senior season.

BYU offensive line coach Eric Mateos said Bushman has the ability to make big plays.

“Matt excels at making explosive plays,” Mateos said. “He has elite ball skills with a huge catch radius, consistently coming away with 50/50 balls and making the tough catches in heavy traffic.”

Kevin Jarvis, offensive line, Michigan State (6’4”, 307 lbs)

Kevin Jarvis is the type of offensive lineman Andy Reid covets thanks to his versatility. Jarvis started 10 games at guard his freshman season at Michigan State and continued in that role his sophomore season before making the switch to left tackle for the Spartans. He’s had a few injuries, but a healthy senior season campaign would help Jarvis’ draft stock. Much like the Chiefs’ most recent offensive line draft pick, Lucas Niang, a third or fourth-round selection to help solidify depth along the offensive line wouldn’t be a bad idea. Long term, he would likely fit as a starting guard but versatility is always a positive for any player trying to make it long-term in the league.