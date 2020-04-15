Arrowhead Report
Ohio State CB Damon Arnette would be a low-risk pick for the Kansas City Chiefs

Jordan Foote

Damon Arnette - CB, Ohio State

By the numbers:

6’0”, 195 pounds. 30” arms. 4.56 40-yard dash.

35 tackles, eight passes defended, one interception in 2019.

Positives:

Although Jeff Okudah is the star cornerback of this year’s draft, his college teammate is pretty good in his own right. Damon Arnette returned to OSU for his senior campaign and turned in his best season yet, showcasing his abilities as a well-rounded prospect. He’s capable of playing either on the boundary or inside as a slot cornerback and, if asked to, could possibly even rotate in at safety.

Arnette is a physical corner. His athleticism is merely average, so it’s paramount that he wins at the line of scrimmage with his technique and hands. As a press-man corner, Arnette loves disrupting receivers’ initial movements and altering their routes. His body and play style are both NFL-ready, giving him a high floor as a starting cornerback.

Negatives:

Although that high floor makes Arnette an enticing pick, teams searching for a future Pro Bowler should probably look elsewhere. His limited hip fluidity and top-end speed put him at an increased risk for allowing separation on complex routes deep down the field. His recovery/closing speed isn’t forgiving, either. He can get a bit grabby when he loses position — something NFL officials won’t allow.

Arnette wears his emotions on his sleeve, which is both a blessing and a curse. One bad play can quickly turn into multiple. While he’s an insanely competitive player, he’ll need to dial things back a bit at the next level in order to avoid a snowball effect.

How Arnette fits with the Chiefs:

The Kansas City Chiefs will likely need a starting cornerback a year from now. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo values intelligent, physical players. Arnette, despite his faults, certainly plays an aggressive brand of football and has a good understanding of the game. He has good size and is versatile, too. He’d be a great fit in press-man and zone coverage shells for the Chiefs.

Final Thoughts:

Arnette is likely a day-two draft pick. This means the Chiefs could trade out of the first round and still have a good shot at grabbing him. His ceiling may not be as high as some of his counterparts, but on a Super Bowl contender, reliable contributors are extremely valuable. He’d make a solid addition to the secondary.

