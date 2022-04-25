Day Three 2022 RB Prospects for the Chiefs to Consider

A few months ago, it seemed likely that the Kansas City Chiefs would at least consider taking a running back in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. After the addition of Ronald Jones from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, those odds are slimmer but they certainly still exist — especially when factoring in general manager Brett Veach's recent comments:

The running back class this year is really crazy because when you factor in that COVID year last year and some of the guys that stayed in school, I’ve never seen such a large group of fifth-, sixth- and seventh-round running backs. The names go from the top of the ceiling down to the bottom. I told the guys, my prediction is that there will be a 1,000-yard rusher that’s an undrafted free agent or seventh-round pick just by volume and numbers.

Veach has made it apparent that he's intrigued by the 2022 running back class. It's also obvious that the top two spots on the Chiefs' running back depth chart are accounted for, with Jones and 2020 first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire occupying them. With that said, Jones is on a one-year contract and Edwards-Helaire's future as a featured back in Kansas City's offense is murky at best. The latter has also struggled to stay healthy.

Adding another talented body to the room would not only provide an insurance policy for the present, but it could add a dynamic presence for the future. Let's take a look at three running backs who project to be available on Day Three of the draft and examine why the Chiefs may want to think about adding them into the fold.

Tyler Badie — Missouri

Nov 26, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie (1) runs the ball as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Taurean Carter (91) defends in the second half at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Badie — the local focus of this article — is a true home run threat with the ball in his hands. His ability to see open holes, burst through them and get into the second level of the defense is among the best in this year's class. Badie is a tough runner who fights for extra yards despite his smaller frame. If the phrase "lightning in a bottle" were a prospect, he'd be at or near the top of the list in regards to those who fit that description.

Badie does have some limitations in his profile, though. He isn't a very advanced receiver at this stage of his football career, as he didn't have to run an expansive route tree or do anything crazy at Missouri. He also may not have a ceiling as an every-down running back due to his slight build. That also shows up as a pass-protector. If the Chiefs are looking for a dynamite prospect on Day Three and Badie is still on the board, he'd be an interesting fit in an offense that has lacked a long-distance threat for a couple of years.

Dameon Pierce — Florida

Dec 23, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce (27) runs the ball against the UCF Knights in the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

As a compact running back, Florida's Dameon Pierce brings clear strengths and weaknesses with him to the NFL. Speaking of strength, it's the foundation of Pierce's game. He's tough between the tackles and is difficult to bring down in the open field due to his sturdy frame and borderline elite contact balance. Pierce hits his gaps hard and is deliberate and efficient with his footwork and steps as a runner. He also boasts a relatively high floor and ceiling in pass protection.

Much like Badie, Pierce is merely a decent receiver out of the backfield. That doesn't mean he can't add more to that aspect of his game, it's just a testament to his level of understanding and comfort as of now. A lack of high-end acceleration and burst will hold Pierce back in the NFL, as he is the polar opposite of Badie when it comes to breaking off big plays with quick feet and great speed. Pierce projects to be a power-dominant back at the next level, and the Chiefs have had success with those types (Darrel Williams) as of late. He's an interesting fit with the team.

Sincere McCormick — UTSA

Dec 3, 2021; San Antonio, TX, USA; UTSA Roadrunners running back Sincere McCormick (3) runs through the arms of Western Kentucky Hilltoppers linebacker Demetrius Cain (28) in the second half of the 2021 Conference USA Championship Game at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Sincere McCormick played at a high level during his time at UTSA despite not having many elite-level traits. He likely won't be able to carry a three-down role into the NFL due to the jump in competition, but he's also near-protected from falling out of favor with teams because of his high floor. McCormick has a do-it-all mentality and skill set that will make him a productive player in whatever role he plays moving forward.

"Average" and "solid" often carry negative connotations but as they pertain to McCormick, they're compliments. The ever-so-slightly undersized back is a capable runner between the tackles and in the open field, and he's competent in the passing game both as a receiver and blocker. There isn't much that McCormick can't do besides show off great balance, burst or long speed. His baseline for impact is one of the best among all Day Three running backs and for that reason, he makes sense for just about any team as a pick for respectable short and long-term impact.