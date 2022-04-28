Final Kansas City Chiefs 2022 NFL Mock Draft

As of the publishing of this article, it's nearly time for Day One of the 2022 NFL Draft. On Thursday night, all 32 teams will make multiple picks and a few hundred prospects will be welcomed to their new squads via selection or undrafted free agency.

For the Kansas City Chiefs, owners of 12 picks this year, they will have more opportunities than just about anyone else to make things happen in the draft. They have two picks in each of the first four rounds, as well as a quartet of seventh-round selections at their disposal. In Arrowhead Report Mock Draft 8.0 — the final edition — the goal was to be as realistic as possible and reflect not only possible player value but also to stay true to trade ethics and general trends. Let's dive in.

Notes: Mock 8.0, like those before it, was done on the NFL Mock Draft Database. In this simulation, Kansas City sends picks Nos. 50 and 103 to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for pick No. 40. For the sake of consolidation, the Chiefs also send four seventh-round picks (again) to the Philadelphia Eagles for pick No. 166.

1.29: Christian Watson — WR, NDSU

Christian Watson is more of a second-round pick in terms of value, but it's easy to see all of the rumblings surrounding him and the Chiefs and subsequently understand why the team may be a bit higher on him. The 6-foot-4 wideout has a tantalizing athletic profile and the ability to be a true threat to rip off big plays at the next level even without developing the rest of his game. Watson is rough around the edges and there's plenty of projection wrapped up in this pick, but he has one of the highest ceilings of any wideout in the 2022 draft class. By picking him up at 29, the Chiefs are taking a home run-caliber swing on a player who may actually pan out.

1.30: Kaiir Elam — CB, Florida

There aren't many cornerbacks better than Florida's Kaiir Elam and with the Chiefs having a pressing need at the position, this could be the year they finally spend a premier pick on one. Elam has the size, strength and speed to match up well with just about any receiver moving forward. He gets too handsy at times and that very well could be an issue in year one, but it's also a testament to his willingness to play a physical brand of football. Elam projects to be a great fit with a team like the Chiefs, and his ceiling is sky-high. It only makes sense to take him in round one before the drop-off in available talent commences.

2.40: Drake Jackson — EDGE, USC

The NFL is probably a good deal higher on USC's Drake Jackson than most draft media, and for good reason. The Southern California product has not only added some weight back on his frame, but he's also a plus athlete with great flexibility, short-area explosiveness and length. At his best, Jackson can become a true threat as a pass rusher and be a capable run defender to boot. He needs to continue strengthening his lower body and find consistency on a per-snap basis, but those things can be ironed out in the NFL. Raw athleticism and tools generally can't be added to a ton, and Jackson has them in abundance. He's a worthy trade-up candidate.

2.62: Josh Paschal — EDGE, Kentucky

Much like the Buffalo Bills doubled-up at the defensive end position in rounds one and two a year ago, the Chiefs double-up all in the same round here. Josh Paschal may not boast the ceiling of some of his peers, but he presents a clear floor as a good run defender and a player with exceptional leverage, alignment versatility and quality explosiveness. If Paschal can overcome relatively average flexibility and underdeveloped hand usage, he can be a starting-caliber NFL player without a doubt. He may already be close, and he'd make for a great one-two punch alongside or opposite Jackson in the present and future.

3.94: Nick Cross — S, Maryland

As an uber-athletic safety who isn't afraid to lay a big hit on anyone, Nick Cross is going to be a fun player in the NFL no matter what. His floor will make him a player who can thrive in zone coverage while also holding his own when asked to read the field from a two-high or single-high coverage shell. His ceiling, though, could allow him to do a little bit of everything — including transitioning to a role in the box at some point. Cross has tremendous range and would be an instant upgrade over Daniel Sorensen in 2022, with the potential to be an equal (at worst) to someone like Juan Thornhill beyond that. He's a fun pick to cap off Day Two.

4.121: Spencer Burford — OT, UTSA

The Chiefs have plenty of depth at right tackle already, with Lucas Niang in the fold and then Geron Christian and Andrew Wylie behind him. Spending a top-100 pick there would be a relative waste. With that said, some long-term competition and upside may be needed. That's where Spencer Burford comes in. Burford is a high-level athlete who moves incredibly well, but he needs to refine his hand usage and get lower on a per-snap basis before receiving NFL snaps. Burford has some developing to do and is also taking a big jump to the next level, so serving as a backup for a year or two makes sense. This is a perfect place for him, and he fits the Chiefs' offense.

4.135: Neil Farrell Jr. — DL, LSU

The Cheifs re-signed Derrick Nnadi to be their nose tackle again in 2022 but beyond this season, the team's interior defensive line picture is unclear. Adding a player like Neil Farrell Jr. from LSU makes sense, as he's a big-bodied lineman who can accept multiple assignments at once while taking up space in the run game. Farrell is a bit similar to Nnadi, although he isn't the same athlete. That doesn't mean he's incapable of moving around, as he does possess decent fluidity in his hips to change directions and he can also drive with a sturdy base once he gets going. He'd be entering a crowded room now but later on, there's a world where he gets heavy snaps.

5.166: Ty Chandler — RB, North Carolina

The Chiefs have gotten production out of less-than-stellar athletes at the running back position, but they lack a true home run-hitter with upside. Ty Chandler fits the latter description, as he's a quick and decisive runner who can shoot through gaps and get into footraces with the best of this year's class. On the flip side, he doesn't show much interest in blocking and the receiving aspect of his game needs to see quite a bit of improvement. Taking Chandler would be the equivalent of throwing a dart but if the Chiefs hit a bullseye here, they'd be rewarded for doing so in a big way.