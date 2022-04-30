After a busy Day One that saw the team draft a stud cornerback and a steady defensive end who should provide instant production, the Kansas City Chiefs got back to work on Friday night with a new haul of selections. After trading back from pick No. 50, the team selected wide receiver Skyy Moore to bolster its receiving corps. Just a bit later, the Chiefs drafted safety Bryan Cook to add another enforcer to Steve Spagnuolo's secondary. They weren't done there, though.

Near the end of round three, the Chiefs selected uber-athletic linebacker Leo Chenal. Chenal projects to be a strong-side linebacker and a player who attacks downhill with an aggressive mentality. Did Kansas City get good value with their most recent picks? The Arrowhead Report crew discusses.

2.54: Skyy Moore — WR, Western Michigan

Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore is tackled by Michigan defensive back Brad Hawkins during the first half in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

Conner Christopherson: I was driving the Skyy Moore bandwagon from the beginning and it parked at 1 Arrowhead Drive. There was a lot of talk about the Chiefs getting bigger at WR, so the smaller Moore (5'10") does buck that trend. However, Moore is a great prospect. His release package, power through his route, and route running are stellar and he is a very good athlete to boot. Moore's giant hands for his size (10-1/4") means he does not drop anything. He might not be an "Alpha X," but he is going to feast in the Chiefs' offense.

Moore Grade: A+

TJ Scott: Trading down and still getting a crazy good slot weapon in Skyy Moore was a great move. Moore brings strong hands, good route running and high yards-after-catch potential, adding yet another versatile weapon to the receiver core.

Moore Grade: A-

Mark Van Sickle: The Chiefs waited and didn’t trade up, then traded back from 50 to 54 and still got their guy. Even though I was hoping to see George Pickens in red and gold, that's a grade-A move by Brett Veach. The Chiefs picked up a fifth-round pick and landed a wide receiver they really wanted. Moore is a smaller receiver but has big hands and isn’t afraid to go up and make tough catches. He has speed and can make defenders miss in the open field. This was the closest thing to Tyreek Hill available in the second round, and I think Veach and company are very happy Moore fell to them.

Moore Grade: A

Jordan Foote: Skyy Moore is one of those receivers who can do a little bit of everything for the Chiefs. He'll be able to step in immediately and make an impact, and he's always open. That's a huge win for KC, regardless of his upside.

Moore Grade: A

Joshua Brisco: As much as I was in favor of the Chiefs staying patient at wide receiver in this incredibly deep WR draft class, I didn't expect Skyy Moore to be available with the No. 50 pick. I certainly didn't expect Brett Veach to trade back, add a fifth-round pick, then still land Moore. As a player who can threaten at all levels of the field, his unique skills and versatility should find a quick and long-lasting home in Kansas City. Plus, he has a first-ballot Hall of Fame wide receiver name.

Moore Grade: A

2.62: Bryan Cook — S, Cincinnati

Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats safety Bryan Cook (6) and safety Bryan Cook (6) and safety Bryon Threats (10) celebrates making an interception against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the third quarter during the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Christopherson: I like Bryan Cook a lot, though 62 is definitely higher than I thought he'd go. Still, he's the perfect dude to replace Daniel Sorensen. He can hang around the line of scrimmage, line up in the slot in zone, and bail to two-high and be a souped-up Sorensen. Cook comes downhill with ferocity and will actually finish tackles. Safeties are a good bet on day two, and he is one of them.

Cook Grade: B+

Scott: A serious run on defensive backs happened on Day Two and the Chiefs were still able to grab a fast, hard-hitting safety in Bryan Cook near the end of the second round. Cook is an absolute madman in the run game and has good coverage ability. He profiles well as a solid and versatile third safety and special teamer.

Cook Grade: B

Van Sickle: Cook is a hard hitter who NFL.com listed as an eventual “plus starter”. He earned first-team AAC honors in 2021 after a season where he racked up 93 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, nine pass breakups and two interceptions. He’s a solid run defender and can match up against tight ends and running backs in the passing game. He’s a smart player and reads quarterbacks very well.

Cook is another "dawg" to add to the secondary. While he was a third-round grade for most, he would not have fallen to the Chiefs at the end of the third so they needed to take him at the end of the second. Overall, Cook is a solid player who should get playing time early and often in a defensive scheme that utilizes three safeties with regularity.

Cook Grade: B+

Foote: The Chiefs passing on Nick Cross seemed like a bit of a questionable decision at first, but Bryan Cook's strengths could simply just fit what Steve Spagnuolo is looking for. Cook should be a major player from a box role as a hard-hitting and decisive safety in year one.

Cook Grade: B

Brisco: From Eric Berry to Daniel Sorensen, the modern Chiefs have always employed a thumping safety who can punish ballcarriers in the box, and with Bryan Cook, they've secured that position with youth and a rookie contract. Cook has his limitations, but that's true for everyone outside of the top 15-20 prospects in most drafts. As a third safety who can hit now and develop as he goes, it's a very logical, very Chief-y selection, though he may need to take a step in future years to justify the No. 62 pick.

Cook Grade: B+

3.103: Leo Chenal — LB, Wisconsin

Dec 19, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal (45) celebrates his third down tackle that stopped a Minnesota Golden Gophers advance during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Christopherson: Brett Veach capped off a fantastic Day One and Two by finding the Chiefs' starting SAM linebacker at pick 103. Chenal should not be asked to cover very much but as the Chiefs' SAM, he won't be. He will blow up runs, set edges and blitz with ferocity. That word, "ferocity," seems to be the Chiefs' theme of the draft — and Chenal perfectly encompasses it.

Chenal Grade: A

Scott: Leo Chenal had no reason to fall all the way to pick No. 103, but Brett Veach didn’t let him fall any farther. Chenal is one of the most athletic linebackers in combine history and has insanely high play strength and speed. He’s a savvy and physical blitzer and block-shedder who makes for a fantastic third linebacker.

Chenal Grade: A

Van Sickle: Chenal was a projected second-round player who fell to the end of the third round as other linebackers fell throughout this draft as well. His RAS score was off the charts, scoring a 9.99, the third-best score of any linebacker dating back to 1987. Having the trio of Chenal, Willie Gay and Nick Bolton could be a solid core of linebackers for the foreseeable future.

Chenal Grade: A-

Foote: Leo Chenal is one of the greatest athletic-testing linebackers in recent memory, as he has an elite blend of size and quickness. He's limited in coverage but if the Chiefs utilize him correctly, they may have a high-upside SAM linebacker who can be a factor in the run game and as a blitzer. This was one heck of a mic-drop for Brett Veach on Day Two.

Chenal Grade: A-

Brisco: On the basis of the sheer amount of draft capital invested in the linebacker position, I was underwhelmed when Leo Chenal was selected at No. 103. However, Chenal more or less has the athletic testing profile of The Terminator, so I get it. Plus, after hearing Veach explain KC's plan to allow Willie Gay back into his more "natural" role as a WILL linebacker as Chenal takes the SAM role (in a similar style to Damien Wilson, as Veach explained), I see the vision.

Still, in a modern NFL where teams are in sub-packages the majority of the time, I wonder how often we'll see the young trio on the field together. That's certainly not Chenal's fault, but it will be interesting to see how the Chiefs navigate their three young linebackers (plus Cook, as an obvious box-safety candidate). Regardless, with an athlete like Chenal, that's a good problem to have.

Chenal Grade: B