Full 2022 Kansas City Chiefs Mock Draft 1.0

When the 2022 NFL Draft rolls around at the end of April, the Kansas City Chiefs will have quite a few choices in terms of improving their roster. Not only will they have the opportunity to balance building in the short-term versus the long-term, but they'll also strike a divide between high-floor and high-ceiling talent. Factor in positional need, too, and it's easy to see how complicated the draft process can get.

Scheme fit is extremely important as well. The draft is far from a perfect science, as there are so many elements that go into teams selecting their ideal players. Every draft season, though, allows the chance to project which players could help teams the most. With that in mind, let's do a seven-round Chiefs mock draft.

Picks are from the NFL Mock Draft Database and have been consolidated to one first-round pick, one second-round pick, one third-round pick, two fourth-round picks, one sixth-round pick and one seventh-round pick.

Round 1 (30): Kaiir Elam - CB, Florida

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators safety Kaiir Elam (5) against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Should Charvarius Ward depart via free agency, the Chiefs will have a legitimate and pressing need at the cornerback position. Speaking of pressing, Kaiir Elam from Florida is one of the most physically imposing defensive backs at the top of this year's class. He's a lengthy corner, and that plays to his advantage at the line of scrimmage and all throughout his reps. Elam is a plus-plus athlete who can carry opposing receivers vertically and should thrive if he can improve his tackling technique at the next level. High-end strength is a concern but with an NFL-caliber strength program, that should unlock what's left to be added to his frame.

If the Chiefs want to take a high-upside cornerback who can start on day one and play aggressive football on the perimeter, Elam may be their guy. Effort is never a question with him, and ability is very rarely one. There aren't many matchups that present bad odds for the Florida standout and should he reach his ceiling in Kansas City, the Chiefs could have one of the best young cornerback pairings in the entire NFL.

Round 2 (62): Kingsley Enagbare - DE, South Carolina

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) is sacked by South Carolina edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare (1) during a NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Kns Tennessee South Carolina Football Bp

With Frank Clark possibly on his way out of town and both Melvin Ingram and Alex Okafor slated to follow suit, the Chiefs' cupboard in the defensive end room could soon be bare. They desperately need an injection of talent that can not only offer some long-term assistance, but also a player capable of making a difference as a year-one starter. Enter Kingsley Enagbare.

With a solid, sturdy frame and decent length, Enagbare combines his physical traits to win with plus strength and a quality pad level. He drives with his legs and packs a strong punch when his hands connect. He's also one of the better run defenders in this crop of defensive ends, which bodes well for a team like the Chiefs. Enagbare needs to improve his consistency in regards to hand placement and there are questions about his high-end athleticism and bend when working up or around the arc, leading to an uncertain ceiling. If there aren't other potential-based EDGE players on the board at the end of the second round, though, Kansas City would be wise to take a player who can step in and immediately make a positive impact. Regardless of how great Enagbare becomes as a pass-rusher, he's good enough to contribute to winning football right now. That means something past the first 50 picks.

Round 3 (94): John Metchie III - WR, Alabama

Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III (8) scores the game-winning touchdown against Auburn Tigers defensive back Roger McCreary (23) on a pass at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn in four overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

With Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson hitting the open market, the Chiefs need to restock at wide receiver. Considering the fact that Mecole Hardman hasn't emerged as a legitimate No. 2 wideout as well, it's obvious that Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes could both benefit from an infusion of talent. John Metchie III isn't perfect, but "talented" would be a great way to describe him.

Metchie was a versatile option at Alabama, lining up all across formations for the Crimson Tide and running advanced routes at a young age. His athleticism and ball-tracking abilities are plus, which helps him boast a pretty enticing toolbox for NFL teams. A torn ACL in December will almost surely keep Metchie out of the first round and while it remains to be seen how far he will indeed fall (rounds three and four have been thrown out there, thus this selection), 94 would be a tremendous value spot. If the Chiefs wait until the third round to draft a receiver, snagging Metchie would be fantastic. Once he's healthy and settled in the NFL, he should be a reliable target for just about any style of offense.

Round 4 (102): Bryan Cook - S, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats safety Bryan Cook (6) reacts after intercepting a pass in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the 86th Cotton Bowl Classic, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 27-6.

In a draft that features a ton of players with tantalizing upside and plenty of room to grow, Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook is an NFL-ready defensive back who may not ever develop into a star-level player. That's more than okay, as he brings plenty of traits with him to the next step of his career that should come in handy. For a team like the Chiefs, one that could lose both Tyrann Mathieu and Daniel Sorensen this offseason, bringing in an astute and versatile safety might be the way to go.

Cook is a well-built defensive back who is able to play deep, in the box, at or near the line of scrimmage and possibly even in the slot as needed. He diagnoses action quickly and is at his best when he can read and react. As a run defender, Cook is a more than willing tackler who gets going downhill with reckless abandon and delivers punishing hits with his 6'1", 210-pound frame. He's disciplined in many facets of the game, including run fits. Question marks about his overall ceiling, range, man coverage proficiency and ball skills will keep him out of the first couple of rounds. That's okay, though, as he's no worse than average in those areas. With plenty of other things to hang his hat on, he projects to be either a top-shelf reserve or even a starter in the NFL if things break the right way. This evaluation is pro-Cook, and the Chiefs would be wise to consider him in this year's draft.

Round 4 (133): Tyler Badie - RB, Missouri

Nov 26, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie (1) runs the ball as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Taurean Carter (91) defends in the second half at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Many people in Chiefs circles will be familiar with Tyler Badie due to his proximity as a player at the University of Missouri. He broke out in a major way this past season, averaging six yards per carry and finishing with rushing for 14 touchdowns. He's got big-play potential written all over him and is also a quality receiver out of the backfield. While his size and play strength may be working against him in his path to becoming an every-down NFL running back, Badie should be a fun change-of-pace option for a team needing solid depth. The Chiefs fit that description, and what better way to scratch that itch than to pluck a player out of their own state for the second year in a row?

Round 6 (189): Tre Turner - WR, Virginia Tech

Nov 20, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Tre Turner (25) makes a one handed catch for a touchdown while defended by Miami Hurricanes cornerback DJ Ivey (8) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Turner is a 6'2" wideout who can go up and get passes, using his wide catch radius to his advantage. He also times his jumps well and is adept at tracking the ball. His speed is above-average, as is his ability to make things happen after the catch. There's a lot to like about Turner, although his strength is a major area of concern. His frame may not be all too conducive to adding much more muscle and if he doesn't fight past press coverage and physical corners in the NFL, his role will top out as a third or fourth receiver. His raw tools and overall football acumen, though, give him a higher ceiling than most Day 3 prospects. If the Chiefs want to take a swing on a second wide receiver in the same draft, perhaps Turner is their ticket to depth.

Round 7 (230): Devin Cochran - OT, Georgia Tech

Sep 4, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA;Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets offensive lineman Devin Cochran (77) reacts during the second half against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenn Finch-USA TODAY Sports

By all accounts, Cochran managed to stand out in a major way at the Shrine Bowl this year. He's a big-bodied offensive lineman who uses his long arms and good functional strength to set a solid foundation for his game. He also moves well in the open field to boot. On the flip side, his technique in a phone booth, his consistency with hand placement and his reaction to combo moves all could stand to see improvement. Those are huge parts of being a starting-caliber tackle, which is why Cochran isn't on many draft boards right now. With that said, the Chiefs could use another backup tackle and he has plenty of experience under his belt. Cochran may be worth taking a flier on for the off chance that he develops into anything more than an end-of-the-depth-chart player.