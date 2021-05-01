Instant-Reaction: Chiefs Select IOL Trey Smith At No. 226 Overall in the 2021 NFL Draft

With the 226th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Tennessee guard Trey Smith. The Arrowhead Report Roundtable gives their instant reactions on the Chiefs' first selection in this year's draft.

Tucker Franklin: This is one of the best picks Brett Veach made in his tenure. Trey Smith is a tremendous talent at the interior offensive line positions. Veach has continued the offensive line overhaul and added Smith for some strong depth. He's a guy that has worked with offensive line guru Duke Manyweather and boasts a large frame and a powerful playstyle. His talent deserves a higher selection but the biggest issue with Smith is his medicals. If he can stay healthy, Smith will be the Chiefs' right guard of the future and Patrick Mahomes will never have to worry about getting sacked again.

Jordan Foote: The Chiefs' pursuit of offensive linemen continued near the end of Day 3, resulting in the heavy-handed Trey Smith entering the fold. He's a mauler who goes against some of what the team traditionally does on the ground but as a pass protector, he makes a ton of sense. He also had a terrific pro day. There are some medical concerns surrounding Smith (blood clots) but if everything checks out there, this could turn out to be a very good pick.

Conner Christopherson: Brett Veach put an exclamation mark on day three of the 2021 draft by taking Trey Smith. He dealt with blood clots in 2018, but if that is cleared up he is a slam dunk pick at the end of the 6th round. He does need some work on his technique but on a Chiefs offensive line with so much depth he has time to learn. If he works hard and stays healthy, he can be the Chiefs' starting right guard in 2022 and beyond.

Sam Hayes: Trey Smith is a massive steal here. He was a likely Day 2 prospect, but medical concerns kept him here to the late sixth and Chiefs pounced. This gets our guard room to Smith, Joe Thuney, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Kyle Long, Nick Allegretti and Andrew Wylie. That is quite the group. Super Bowl LV will never happen again to Patrick Mahomes.

Mark Van Sickle: Trey Smith was the best offensive lineman left on the board! Apparently, medicals caused him to drop, but Smith wouldn’t be more than a depth piece this season with how this new-look offensive has shaped up anyhow. Smith is a big boy who can push people around. He’s got a mean streak you love to see from your lineman. This will be like a red-shirt year for Smith, but he has the upside to be a starting NFL guard in the next few years. Great pick at the end of the 6th round.