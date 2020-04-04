Arrowhead Report
How Utah CB Jaylon Johnson fits with the Kansas City Chiefs

Jordan Foote

By the numbers:

6’0”, 193 pounds. 4.5 40-yard dash. 31-⅜” arms. 36.5-inch vertical jump.

36 tackles, two interceptions, 11 passes broken up in 2019.

Positives:

Bullying is normally frowned upon. For Jaylon Johnson, it’s his preferred method of covering opposing receivers. While he doesn’t have elite size, Johnson’s 6’0” frame and good athleticism allow him to compete with nearly any wide receiver on the outside. He leaps into the air with ease and makes quality plays on the ball, as evidenced by his seven interceptions in three years at Utah.

Pressuring the opposition at the line of scrimmage with jams and airtight coverage is Johnson’s specialty. He plays with a level of physicality and grit that simply isn’t very common at the collegiate level. NFL coaches will love this style, as it’s tailor-made for immediate success at the next level.

Negatives:

Because of his limitations in regards to hip fluidity and his tendency to bite on fakes and stutters, in addition to his size, Johnson projects solely as a boundary corner. He’s not a player that will thrive in each and every scheme. As long as teams know that and avoid forcing him into the slot, it shouldn’t be much of a problem.

Off-man coverage is where Johnson could get exposed. His aggressiveness comes back to haunt him at times. Above-average athleticism was enough to make up for a lack of polish in college but once he’s lined up against NFL wideouts, that alone won’t save him. He could also stand to add a few healthy pounds to his frame.

Johnson also had surgery on his shoulder in early March to repair a torn right labrum that he played with for much of 2019.

How Johnson fits with the Chiefs:

Johnson could step in across from Charvarius Ward and make an impact as a boundary corner from day one for the Kansas City Chiefs. If Steve Spagnuolo feels he needs a bit of time to work out the issues with his game, the former Ute could always split time with Rashad Fenton. As long as Spagnuolo would play to his strengths, Johnson would bring an instant impact to KC. Zone coverage shells would be ideal for Johnson to work in early on as he acclimates to the NFL.

Final Thoughts: 

Somewhere in the second round seems like a probable range for Johnson to be drafted. This year’s cornerback class has a ton of starting-caliber talent in the first three rounds. If the Chiefs haven’t taken a corner by pick 63 and he’s still on the board, they’d be wise to select a player with the potential to be a shutdown corner.

