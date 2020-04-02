By the numbers:

5’10”, 191 pounds. 4.48 40-yard dash. 31-⅞” arms. 37.5-inch vertical jump.

31 tackles, one interception, 14 passes broken up in 2019.

Positives:

Athleticism is Jeff Gladney’s greatest strength. He possesses quick feet and good top-end speed, allowing him to keep pace with most wide receivers. He’s quick to recover and can close on his matchup in the blink of an eye. Sticky cornerbacks are a hot commodity in today’s NFL, and Gladney fits that mold perfectly.

While the interception totals may not show it, as Gladney had only five career picks at TCU, Gladney strives to make plays on the football. He plays with a visible chip on his shoulder and works hard on each and every down. While his ceiling as a prospect may be limited by his size, his floor is already pretty high.

Negatives:

At 5’10”, Gladney isn’t a long corner capable of going toe-to-toe with the game’s bigger receivers. His frame leaves a bit to be desired, which could prove to be problematic on the boundary. He’ll need to strengthen his base if he wants to live up to his ultimate potential.

In terms of his play, Gladney can be inconsistent at times. He’s susceptible to the occasional double-move and sometimes overcommits when playing the ball. There’s a high-risk, high-reward aspect to his game. A lot of these minor issues could be coached out of him once he reaches the NFL.

How Gladney fits with KC:

At his size, Gladney’s work is cut out for him in regards to him ever becoming a lockdown boundary cornerback. Sliding into the slot as a nickel corner would likely be a better option, which would provide Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo with some freedom. Safety Tyrann Mathieu spent a lot of time in the slot a season ago, but with Gladney there, the Honey Badger could help the defense in other ways. It’s a win-win situation for everyone involved.

Final Thoughts:

Gladney has some drawbacks to his game, but overall, he’s a solid prospect. At the very least, he should carve out a productive career as a slot corner with playmaking skills. If he can beef up a bit, there’s a possibility he turns out to be a steal at the end of the first round.

