Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Why TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney is a great fit for the Kansas City Chiefs' defense

Jordan Foote

By the numbers:

5’10”, 191 pounds. 4.48 40-yard dash. 31-⅞” arms. 37.5-inch vertical jump.

31 tackles, one interception, 14 passes broken up in 2019.

Positives:

Athleticism is Jeff Gladney’s greatest strength. He possesses quick feet and good top-end speed, allowing him to keep pace with most wide receivers. He’s quick to recover and can close on his matchup in the blink of an eye. Sticky cornerbacks are a hot commodity in today’s NFL, and Gladney fits that mold perfectly.

While the interception totals may not show it, as Gladney had only five career picks at TCU, Gladney strives to make plays on the football. He plays with a visible chip on his shoulder and works hard on each and every down. While his ceiling as a prospect may be limited by his size, his floor is already pretty high.

Negatives:

At 5’10”, Gladney isn’t a long corner capable of going toe-to-toe with the game’s bigger receivers. His frame leaves a bit to be desired, which could prove to be problematic on the boundary. He’ll need to strengthen his base if he wants to live up to his ultimate potential.

In terms of his play, Gladney can be inconsistent at times. He’s susceptible to the occasional double-move and sometimes overcommits when playing the ball. There’s a high-risk, high-reward aspect to his game. A lot of these minor issues could be coached out of him once he reaches the NFL.

How Gladney fits with KC:

At his size, Gladney’s work is cut out for him in regards to him ever becoming a lockdown boundary cornerback. Sliding into the slot as a nickel corner would likely be a better option, which would provide Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo with some freedom. Safety Tyrann Mathieu spent a lot of time in the slot a season ago, but with Gladney there, the Honey Badger could help the defense in other ways. It’s a win-win situation for everyone involved.

Final Thoughts:

Gladney has some drawbacks to his game, but overall, he’s a solid prospect. At the very least, he should carve out a productive career as a slot corner with playmaking skills. If he can beef up a bit, there’s a possibility he turns out to be a steal at the end of the first round.

Have questions or comments about the Chiefs’ draft plans? Leave them in the comment section on this article or on the home page of Arrowhead Report. Plus, follow Jordan on Twitter @TheBestFooteFWD.

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kansas City Chiefs unveil 2020 NFL Draft hat

The NFL has unveiled their official 2020 NFL Draft hats. How does the Kansas City Chiefs' design compare to the caps of recent years?

Tucker Franklin

by

TheLaymansTerms

Tyreek Hill shows no mercy against Tyrann Mathieu in Madden tournament for COVID-19 relief

Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu faced off in Madden for charity, but a blowout game led to some feisty tweets.

Tucker Franklin

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has plans for the offseason, no matter what

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the media and discussed where the team is at while dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Joshua Brisco

Chris Jones is even more dominant than you think

It may seem impossible, but Chiefs DT Chris Jones has been even more dominant than his stats would lead you to believe.

Sam Hays

by

KC_hollywood

Welcome to Arrowhead Report

Arrowhead Report makes its debut on SI.com.

Joshua Brisco

Hey everyone - welcome to Arrowhead Report! You're always free to type…

Joshua Brisco

How LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton fills a need for the Kansas City Chiefs

Senior cornerback Kristian Fulton excelled in his final season with the Tigers. Could he be the Kansas City Chiefs' target with the 32nd overall pick?

Jordan Foote

In the spring of Coronavirus, the Chiefs and the streets have been quiet

While the world has come to a quiet halt, the Kansas City Chiefs' offseason has been muted as well. But that's okay.

jacobharris

How will the Chiefs' offensive line change for 2020?

As the Kansas City Chiefs sit in the middle of the 2020 offseason, there are still plenty of questions to answer on the offensive line.

Tucker Franklin

Could Alabama CB Trevon Diggs be the Chiefs' solution at corner?

Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs is new to the position, but Kansas City could choose to draft the project at 32 and develop his unique size in the Chiefs' defensive backfield.

Jordan Foote