Chiefs Draft Tennessee CB Kamal Hadden with No. 211 Pick, Adding New Project DB to Steve Spagnuolo's Defense
The Kansas City Chiefs made a very on-brand selection near the end of the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Tennessee cornerback Kamal Hadden with the No. 211 overall pick.
Under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and defensive backs coach Dave Merritt, the Chiefs have taken a Day 3 cornerback prospect in every draft with Spagnuolo as DC except 2021. Hadden now joins 2024 No. 133 overall pick safety Jaden Hicks as this year's duo of developmental DBs.
In 2019, the Chiefs spent a sixth-round pick on Rashad Fenton, who grew into a useful player. In 2020, they selected both L'Jarius Sneed (No. 138) and BoPete Keyes (No. 237), with Sneed growing into one of the league's top corners. In 2022, KC spent Day 3 picks on Joshua Williams (No. 135) and Jaylen Watson (No. 243) even after trading up for Trent McDuffie at No. 21. In 2023, KC grabbed defensive back Chamarri Conner at No. 119 and corner Nic Jones at No. 250.
What does Kamal Hadden bring to the Chiefs?
Jordan Foote of Arrowhead Report on SI.com takes a closer look at how Hadden fits in KC and why he was still available late into the sixth round:
"A lack of consistent durability factored into Hadden being a late Day-3 pick, but the Chiefs should feel fortunate that he landed in Kansas City," Foote said. "He fits the club's billing as a playmaking cornerback who isn't afraid to embrace a challenge. He broke out in his final collegiate season, posting a Pro Football Focus grade of 85.7 and lining up on the boundary for Tennessee's secondary. Hadden is a valuable late-round swing and could be the latest Brett Veach special if his upside as a vertical challenger and aggressive deterrent hits."