Continuing Day Two of their draft, the Chiefs add another linebacker to the mix.

The Kansas City Chiefs have enjoyed a productive 2022 NFL Draft thus far, acquiring reinforcements for their secondary and front line on defense while also managing to add a wide receiver into the fold. In their first selection since taking Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook 62nd overall, the team picked Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal with pick No. 103.

Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Army Black Knights running back Tyson Riley (32) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal (5) during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs have seen quite a bit of change at the linebacker position recently, drafting Willie Gay Jr. and Nick Bolton in the second round in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Bolton was a significant standout contributor in year one, which made it easier for the team to move on from Anthony Hitchens earlier in the offseason.

Kansas City also signed Jermaine Carter in March and with the addition of Chenal, the team projects to have a different crop of players in the position room than it had just a few years ago. The identity of the group has been flipped, as defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo now has a blend of size, smarts and athleticism in different players.

The NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated recently broke down Chenal's game, praising him for being an instinctual player with tremendous athleticism.

A massive linebacker who is relatively light on his feet, Wisconsin’s standout defender has the tools to become a starting linebacker in the league. While he needs work in coverage, his instincts against the run are NFL-ready. That said, he will need to translate his athleticism, effort, and tackling efficiency to results on special teams to make a roster while he develops. Chenal can start at MIKE in a 3-4 or SAM in a 4-3 thanks to his size and movement skills.

Chenal was a major standout in the pre-draft process from an athletic standpoint, recording one of the best Relative Athletic Scores of all players at the position from 1987 to 2022.