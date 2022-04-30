Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Chiefs Draft Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal with No. 103 Overall Pick

Continuing Day Two of their draft, the Chiefs add another linebacker to the mix.

The Kansas City Chiefs have enjoyed a productive 2022 NFL Draft thus far, acquiring reinforcements for their secondary and front line on defense while also managing to add a wide receiver into the fold. In their first selection since taking Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook 62nd overall, the team picked Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal with pick No. 103. 

Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Army Black Knights running back Tyson Riley (32) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal (5) during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs have seen quite a bit of change at the linebacker position recently, drafting Willie Gay Jr. and Nick Bolton in the second round in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Bolton was a significant standout contributor in year one, which made it easier for the team to move on from Anthony Hitchens earlier in the offseason. 

Kansas City also signed Jermaine Carter in March and with the addition of Chenal, the team projects to have a different crop of players in the position room than it had just a few years ago. The identity of the group has been flipped, as defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo now has a blend of size, smarts and athleticism in different players. 

The NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated recently broke down Chenal's game, praising him for being an instinctual player with tremendous athleticism.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A massive linebacker who is relatively light on his feet, Wisconsin’s standout defender has the tools to become a starting linebacker in the league. While he needs work in coverage, his instincts against the run are NFL-ready. That said, he will need to translate his athleticism, effort, and tackling efficiency to results on special teams to make a roster while he develops. Chenal can start at MIKE in a 3-4 or SAM in a 4-3 thanks to his size and movement skills.

Chenal was a major standout in the pre-draft process from an athletic standpoint, recording one of the best Relative Athletic Scores of all players at the position from 1987 to 2022. 

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal (LB09) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Cincinnati Bearcats safety Bryan Cook (6) reacts after intercepting a pass in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the 86th Cotton Bowl Classic, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 27-6.
Draft

Chiefs Stand Pat at Pick No. 62, Add Depth at Safety Position

By Jordan Foote2 hours ago
Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore is tackled by Michigan defensive back Brad Hawkins during the first half in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Draft

Chiefs Trade Back to Pick No. 54, Draft Standout WR

By Jordan Foote2 hours ago
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) celebrates after a catch against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Best Available Day Two Draft Prospects for the Chiefs

By Jordan Foote7 hours ago
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis after being selected as the thirtieth overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

5 Grades for Chiefs’ First-Round Selection of George Karlaftis

By Jordan Foote10 hours ago
Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) reacts following a turnover on downs against the Utah Utes during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

5 Grades for Chiefs’ First-Round Selection of Trent McDuffie

By Jordan Foote13 hours ago
Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) celebrates a stop during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Cfb Purdue Vs Indiana
Draft

Chiefs Address Pass-Rush at No. 30 Overall

By Joshua BriscoApr 28, 2022
Sep 4, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) participates in pregame warmups against the Montana Grizzlies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Chiefs Trade Up, Land Top CB Trent McDuffie

By Joshua BriscoApr 28, 2022
Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) prepares to take the snap from center Creed Humphrey (52) in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs to Host Chargers in Home Opener, First Game on Amazon Prime

By Jordan FooteApr 28, 2022