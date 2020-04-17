The Chiefs and GM Brett Veach are prepared for the virtual NFL Draft

With the 2020 NFL Draft less than a week away, the NFL has taken precautions to secure the virtual process and make sure the event runs as smoothly as possible.

The league has been testing internet connections and establishing safeguards to secure video calls from potential hackers and technical difficulties. Some potential problems the NFL has anticipated are missed picks or insufficient time to make trades. Sports Illustrated’s Elizabeth Swinton went further into the procedure for the draft.

According to Dan Graziano, the NFL will test the draft system multiple times before April 23.

To help combat potential technical issues, the league will reportedly hold a conference call with all 32 teams throughout the draft among its safeguard efforts. If general managers call in with a landline, they can announce their pick on the conference call in the instance an internet connection is lost. In addition, team officials can also send in picks via email, per Graziano.

While these safeguards will be in place, the NFL is reportedly not considering allowing teams more time to make picks. If technological issues delay a team in making a trade, though, the league will reportedly allow enough time to complete the deal.

Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said in a teleconference on Thursday that the first couple of days that the league moved online created some hiccups, but now everything is operating smoothly and he thinks the virtual draft will proceed in a relatively normal fashion.

“I think it’s one of those deals that had the league just dropped it on us this week – [the] virtual draft – that you’d be really worried about a lot of things,” Veach said. “I think the fact that we have so much time to work through all the issues that may come up, we’ve gone through different scenarios and we’ve had a little time now to work through some of the technical stuff, but … the first few days, it was a little challenging.”

With the virus halting and altering many facets of pre-draft preparation, Veach said he tried not to let it affect his draft board, but some things were out of his control.

“We try not to deviate,” Veach said. “We want to keep things as similar to the past [as possible]. I would say the number has maybe decreased a few, just because [of] the reality of this environment we’re working in and just getting updated hands-on information, medical in-house visits. I would say the number is slightly decreased, but nothing that is going to dramatically alter how we go about the draft.”

The NFL has invited 58 prospects, including LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, to take place in the draft, “via video, social media, etc.,” according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Players and families participating will get a “draft package” from the league with no trip to Las Vegas.

The draft isn’t the only thing the NFL will be hosting virtually. The league and players association have announced its plans on how to conduct the offseason amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two sides agreed on a voluntary virtual offseason Tuesday set to start April 20. Sports Illustrated’s Michael Shapiro explained the proposal.

No team is required to participate in the virtual period from April 20 to May 15, per the league's agreement with the NFLPA. Starting May 18, teams will then be able to transition to an "on-field format, depending on conditions." All offseason workout programs will end on June 26, regardless of format, per the NFL.

No teams will be allowed to begin on-field work until all 32 teams are given the green light by local health authorities, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Teams will reportedly be able to provide workout equipment such as kettlebells, resistance bands and Apple watches.

Even though the league has announced the plan, Veach said the organization is prepared for more changes as the pandemic progresses.

“It is a fluid process here, we’re all aware that some of the stuff can change,” Veach said. “From the dialogue I’ve had with coach [Andy Reid] and our executives is that we have a virtual Phase One starting, it will be there in place for our players to log on and go through their video chat sessions with their coaches for the next three weeks. Then we’ll be in constant contact with the league and work off of that format.”

For the latest information on the Coronavirus, the 2020 NFL Draft and all things Chiefs, be sure to follow @SIChiefs on Twitter.