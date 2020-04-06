LSU LB Patrick Queen and the Chiefs are a match made in heaven

By the numbers:

6’0”, 229 pounds. 4.5 40-yard dash. 31-⅝” arms. 35-inch vertical jump.

85 tackles (12 for loss), three sacks, two passes broken up and one interception in 2019.

Positives:

Patrick Queen’s ceiling is off the charts. He’s one of the youngest players in this year’s draft and didn’t assume full-time duties at LSU until last season. He’s oozing with potential, which says something because he’s already a darn good linebacker.

Queen fits the NFL’s current mold of what an inside linebacker should be. He’s fast enough to get out into space and cover both running backs and tight ends with relative ease. He thinks quickly (especially for a one-year starter) and can diagnose plays as they’re unfolding. Tackling isn’t an issue for him, and because he’s a great athlete, he projects as a true three-down, sideline-to-sideline talent.

Negatives:

It’s difficult to find any glaring weaknesses in Queen’s game. Athletically, he has no shortcomings and would immediately be one of the better players at his position in terms of quickness and agility. The only potential concern — and it’s a very minor one — is experience. He doesn’t have as much playing time under his belt as some of the draft’s other top prospects, which can occasionally show in his game.

Queen processes things well and is definitely a smart player, but he has room to grow. As he plays more downs at linebacker and receives NFL-level coaching, his play recognition and gap control should both improve. On top of that, he’ll become more decisive with where he wants to go and won’t waste as many steps.

Playing stronger is something Queen could benefit from, but not at the expense of losing any athleticism. He’ll have to find a balance between adding muscle and maintaining agility if he wants to tap into his immense potential.

How Patrick Queen fits with the Chiefs:

Steve Spagnuolo and Queen would be a match made in heaven. Not only would the Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive coordinator have another former LSU Tiger in the room with star safety Tyrann Mathieu, but he’d have his middle linebacker hole patched. Queen’s elite athletic profile and high ceiling make him an instant fit on the field as a first-year starter.

Final Thoughts:

Mocks have Queen all over the place. Some see him sliding into the second round, but the more teams look at his resume and tape, the more they should see him as a top-20 draft pick. Banking on him being available at 32 for the Chiefs is risky, but in the event he is, Brett Veach should pull the trigger on the franchise’s linebacker of the future.