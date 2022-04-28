Report: Chiefs Calling to Trade Up, But Not Where You May Expect

The 2022 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday afternoon, and many teams are either continuing or just beginning to have dialogues about potential trades. The Kansas City Chiefs are rumored to be active, contemplating a trade-up on Day One of the draft if the stars align correctly. Albert Breer of The Monday Morning Quarterback on Sports Illustrated reports that a bottom-half move is on the table.

The Chiefs are looking at a measured move up if the right players slip. They’ve told teams in the Top 15 they don’t want to pay the premium for a bigger move.

— Albert Breer (@Albert Breer), 3:39 PM CST, April 28, 2022.

Mar 1, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansa City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks to the media during the 2018 NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

In a recent article rounding up the latest rumors surrounding draft developments, Breer said the cornerback position could be one to keep an eye on in regards to a move up in the first round. He also tabbed Georgia receiver George Pickens as a name to watch with the club's other first-round pick. Breer isn't the only one hinting at a possible trade-up, as Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus and Nate Taylor of The Athletic have also brought it up on draft day.

As things currently stand, the Chiefs hold 12 picks in this year's draft. That includes a quartet of seventh-round selections, but the team owns a whopping eight picks in the first four rounds — two each in rounds one, two, three and four. Pick Nos. 29 and 30 are Kansas City's on Thursday and depending on what the board looks like, they very well could be poised to make a move.

Some names that have been floated around in recent weeks are Jermaine Johnson (EDGE, Florida State), George Karlaftis (EDGE, Purdue), Drake London (WR, USC) and Jameson Williams (WR, Alabama). The Chiefs have ammunition at their disposal, and at least three of the aforementioned four will likely require trade-ups in order to acquire. If the board falls favorably and any premier wide receiver, defensive end or cornerback prospect is within striking distance, the Chiefs are able to make a move.

Whether they end up doing so remains to be seen. General manager Brett Veach is known for his aggressive style, but he's been patient throughout the 2022 offseason. The Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in March, setting themselves up nicely for this year's draft. Now, with the first round approaching quickly, reports are indicating that they're at least trying to navigate their way up the board.