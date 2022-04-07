Should Chiefs Consider John Metchie III As a Day 2 Steal?

Ask anyone with a general pulse on the Kansas City Chiefs’ current situation, and they’ll tell you that the 2022 NFL Draft represents a perfect time to add even more reinforcements to an already new-look wide receiving corps.

In what’s being viewed by some as the deepest position in the class, names such as George Pickens, Treylon Burks and Jameson Williams are mainstays on the Chiefs’ mocks for the first round. But with eight picks over the first four rounds, it’s worth wondering how far Kansas City can move the needle through its Day 2 preparations — a proven Brett Veach specialty.

Part of what makes Williams’ tape at the University of Alabama so intriguing is his world-class athleticism which makes him one of the premier deep threats and yards after-catch threats. When watching him, though, you might notice another receiver dropping his shoulder pads, blocking and helping make said plays possible: John Metchie III. Similarly, Metchie projects to undertake that same overlooked aura. With that said, there’s the case that he could be of excellent value as a Day 2 pickup for the Chiefs.

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III (8) runs against the Arkansas Razorbacks after making a catch at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

For years, blazing speed has been the name of the game in Kansas City’s receiving room. Another nuanced, sophisticated route-running technician is something they’ve needed. Metchie provides that, matching an elite, Davante Adams-type hop release at the line of scrimmage with elite production as a true junior a season ago. According to PFF’s charting, nearly 66 percent of his 1,142 yards last season came after he was deemed “open." The athleticism isn't as eye-popping as say, DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle, but that's a high bar.

Thinking about Metchie's particular fit with the Chiefs, it jumps off the screen how quarterback-friendly he is. Here are just a few examples of how the talented wideout shows some on-the-fly adaptability after the initial routes don’t work, and yet he’s able to find a slither of breathing room for Bryce Young to connect on a highlight completion. He's as QB-friendly as it gets.

That consistency was something that played a vital role in Metchie's elite season. His third-down reception total (25) marked the most in the last eight seasons of Alabama’s football program. Despite concentration drops across the field, he was as reliable as it got when it came to red-zone targets. That added volume also showcased itself in Metchie’s broken tackles, which quadrupled from five to 20, putting him in No. 2 among the SEC. He also ranked fourth in catches on screen passes.

When you fill in the application to play for the Kansas City Chiefs, either literally or figuratively, proven production in the slot is basically a prerequisite. Metchie III checks that box. On 491 passing snaps, 164 of those came within the slot, where the All-SEC Second-Teamer essentially made defenders mismatches the second they got into a stance with an assortment of routes.

One would be remiss to not consider the red flags surrounding Metchie III. It wasn’t relatively long ago that the versatile wideout was considered a first-round prospect prior to suffering a torn ACL on a non-contact injury in the SEC Championship Game. Even if a player may not be able to contribute right away, if you get a chance to get Day One talent on Day Two, you take that chance. It’s similar to the reason why executives and observers remain bullish on Michigan linebacker David Ojabo despite his mid-March Achilles tear.

Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III (8) scores the game-winning touchdown against Auburn Tigers defensive back Roger McCreary (23) on a pass at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn in four overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

There’s urgency on the Chiefs to make right on the deal to trade away Tyreek Hill, a franchise cornerstone. But Veach has made it relatively clear that he’s interested in playing the long game, which is why it makes sense that players like Williams and Metchie, who suffered the same injury, shouldn’t be counted out.

Torn ACLs in the cassette tape, AOL dial-up era aren’t viewed with the trepidation they once were; not only is Metchie said to be on track to return in June for training camp, but it speaks volumes to his toughness that he asked to return at the time of the injury.

And, of course, there’s the thought of what the Chiefs’ current roster picture looks like. Two of the standouts, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, are essentially on one-year deals — the former’s being largely incentive-driven, the latter in more of a put-up-or-shut-up situation. What if those don’t work out as planned?

It’d take quite a smooth talker to convince one that the rest of the wide receivers on the Chiefs' depth chart are fearsome in any way. In search of that long-term investment, most mock drafts will tell a similar story as told here: the Chiefs should utilize draft capital on not one, but two wideouts.

Assuming Metchie is still on the board on that Friday night, the Chiefs could do well to take a flier on the Crimson Tide wideout. Metchie plays the game physically at 6-foot, but his style and intensity are something bigger. On a star-studded program, he’s had a tendency to be overlooked among the top wideouts in this class. Though, as evidenced by what he’s shown he’ll do in the open field, the message is clear: overlook him at your own risk.