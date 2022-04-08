Three Early-Round CB Draft Targets for the Chiefs

The 2022 NFL Draft is approaching and at the end of April, teams will select players who will (hopefully) be a part of their organizations for years to come. Nailing draft picks is important to all franchises, but some need to do it more than others. For the Kansas City Chiefs, the importance of finding value this year cannot be understated.

Following the Tyreek Hill trade and the addition of compensatory picks, the Chiefs have 12 selections to work with. General manager Brett Veach has made six picks in each of his drafts with the Chiefs, so it's reasonable to assume that his average will increase in 2022. It's a necessary adjustment in order to help fill out an otherwise top-heavy roster.

With four picks in the first two rounds, Kansas City will have the chance to add some premier talents from this year's class. The Chiefs' main needs are defensive end, wide receiver and cornerback. Luckily for them, it's a good year to draft all three. Let's take a look at some early-round (players projected to go within the top 50 picks) cornerbacks who could help the team maintain its status as a threat in the AFC.

Kyler Gordon — Washington

Nov 20, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Kyler Gordon (2) dives as Colorado Buffaloes place kicker Cole Becker (36) kicks a field goal in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Gordon is one of two Washington Huskies cornerbacks looking to see his name called in the first round of this year's draft, and his athletic profile is intriguing. Not only does he possess the frame and length necessary to be a starting outside corner in the NFL, but he matches it with good quickness, acceleration and top-end speed. From a tools standpoint, there aren't a ton of prospects who are better equipped than Gordon. It shows up on tape, as he's a physical player who has plus play strength and also the ability to challenge receivers downfield and make tackles in all areas of the field.

On the flip side, Gordon's processing speed is a bit slow. That, combined with a one-track mind in man coverage, makes him a high-risk player in individual matchups. His high points are as good as anyone's, but he's susceptible to mistakes. Given the traits of recent Chiefs cornerbacks — physicality near the line of scrimmage, good athleticism, willingness to tackle, man coverage chops — Gordon fits right in. He needs to smooth out his game, which is why he isn't a first-round lock.

Kaiir Elam — Florida

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators safety Kaiir Elam (5) against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of athletic profiles, Kaiir Elam of Florida has one of the best among all defensive backs in this year's draft class. He's a 6-foot-2 cornerback who is super fluid in his movements, which contrasts Gordon a bit. Elam may not be a burner in terms of speed, but he gets going quickly and adjusts extremely well throughout opposing receivers' route stems. Elam is willing to play a physical brand of football at or near the line of scrimmage and at the catch point, and his ball skills are a clear plus trait. Some of his aggressiveness comes back to bite him, though.

There may not be a cornerback who pushes the boundaries of the rule book more than Elam. If he continues to play with this much physicality in the NFL, he'll get flagged more than most defensive backs. Part of that is because his press technique is less than ideal, and he's also just naturally a playmaker who wants to gamble. Despite his flaws, Elam has a profile that is quite rare. He's a worthwhile investment for a team that classifies him as a scheme fit, which the Chiefs would almost surely do.

Trent McDuffie: Washington

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) reacts following a turnover on downs against the Utah Utes during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

If Trent McDuffie had longer arms, there wouldn't be much discussion of him outside of the first round. With sub-30" arms, though, that's a major point of hesitation. It's also worth noting that he didn't play a ton of press coverage at Washington. Those two points are worthy of bringing up but when looking past that, it's easy to see why McDuffie remains a highly sought-after cornerback prospect.

Athletically, McDuffie is great. He has a sturdy frame and is quick, agile and has good top-end speed. His fluid hips allow him to mirror opposing receivers to near-perfection, and his high processing speed gives him an added advantage in both man and zone coverage. McDuffie is a trusted and proven performer who will instantly make any defense he joins better.

He won't have much of a learning curve in the NFL, but the lack of press reps is a bit concerning. The arm length is, too, which makes him more of a slot cornerback moving forward than anything else. If the Chiefs are comfortable moving L'Jarius Sneed to the outside and making room for McDuffie, he'd be a tremendous addition to their defense.