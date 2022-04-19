Three Prospects the Chiefs Can Trade Out of the First Round For

If KC doesn't like the board early on, there's still good value to be found in round two.

The 2022 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, and the Kansas City Chiefs have plenty of possibilities at their disposal with 12 picks overall.

Even in the more beefed-up portions of the draft, general manager Brett Veach has six selections in his back pocket. Kansas City possesses two picks in each of the first three rounds, providing multiple chances to add potential impact players. Their first-round picks are of the most intrigue, however.

Picks 29 and 30 may not be the most appetizing of choices, but they give the Chiefs the flexibility to move up or down as they please. Trading up is a bold move that leaves them with fewer subsequent picks to work with, whereas moving out of the first round can insulate what's already going to be a loaded amount of swings for prospects. Let's take a look at three prospects who very well could be available if Kansas City moved down from 29 or 30 and into the early-to-mid second round.

Skyy Moore — WR, Western Michigan

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore (WO19) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In what is a stacked 2022 receiver class, Western Michigan's Skyy Moore is one of the better prospects at his position. Despite being relatively new to the wide receiver spot and being slightly undersized, Moore still manages to boast an intriguing athletic profile and maturity as a wideout. The Chiefs need an option long-term due to the expiring contracts of Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Moore is a great fit in Kansas City's scheme in the event of someone else leaving.

In terms of finding ways to get open and win individually, there aren't many who are better at it than Moore. Compared to his peers, Moore boasts exquisite timing and a canny ability to find soft spots in zone coverage. He's a threat in all areas of the field and can even stretch defenses vertically as needed. If the Chiefs move back and opt to select a receiver in that second or third pocket of picks, Moore is the cream of the crop in that range. Should he last until pick 50 or wherever a trade-down would be, Kansas City would be wise to strike.

Travis Jones — DL, UConn

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Connecticut defensive lineman Travis Jones (DL14) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Many may balk at the Chiefs taking an interior defensive lineman with such an early pick, but it's entirely possible that they have a need sooner rather than later. Nose tackle Derrick Nnadi is returning on just a one-year deal, and three-technique Chris Jones' cap hit is over $27 million in 2023. UConn's Travis Jones is a potential first-round talent who still projects to last into the second round, thus making him an interesting option if the Chiefs trade back.

At 325 pounds, Jones is able to command double-teams and even occupy multiple gaps against the run. He's a fluid athlete who has good burst and projects to be a good run defender at the very least in the NFL. His upside, however, includes some pass-rushing ability. That's where the value of the pick comes in, as Jones' athletic profile and flashes give him a much higher ceiling than a player of Nnadi's caliber. No one would ever argue that he'd be able to replace the other Jones' production as an All-Pro, but Travis is going to be more than just a run-stuffer moving forward.

Jaquan Brisker — S, Penn State

After declining to offer Tyrann Mathieu a contract for an extended period of time, the Chiefs made it clear that their safety room was going to be heading in a different direction this offseason. The additions of Justin Reid and Deon Bush added fuel to that fire, but another body in the room would be beneficial. Not only is Bush on a one-year contract, but Juan Thornhill's rookie deal is up following this season. For both short- and long-term insurance, drafting someone like Jaquan Brisker could help a ton.

Brisker, a Penn State Nittany Lion, has one of the highest floors among his peers. His athletic profile and versatility allow him to fill a variety of roles for teams, and those are major pluses for the Chiefs. He doesn't have any clear disadvantages on tape, rather being a well-rounded player that also doesn't possess many specialties. Brisker's ability to impact winning football will be felt immediately, and that's the type of player the Chiefs need as they retool on the fly. If he's still on the board in round two — as he should be — he's a good pick.