Three Sleeper WR Prospects That Fit the Chiefs

These three prospects would be great value picks for the Chiefs.

With the additions of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marques Valdez-Scantling to their receiver core, the Kansas City Chiefs may not look to take a receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

If that's the case, they'll more than likely look to select a receiver or two later in the draft.

Here are three receiver prospects the Chiefs should target in the later stages of the draft.

Danny Gray — SMU

Nov 14, 2020; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs wide receiver Danny Gray (5) looks back for a pass during the second quarter of the game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. TU won the game 28-24. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Gray is a prospect that hasn’t received much shine in a loaded receiver class, but he has the talent to make an impact at the next level. Gray is a loose, speedy receiver with great coverage recognition and the ability to make tough catches at any level.

He has legit speed and can make adjustments to the ball, making him an enticing deep-threat receiver in the NFL. Gray also has nuance to his game, using his hands throughout the route to ward off the defensive back. He shows good speed variance through his routes to create separation.

Gray’s weaknesses are due to his size and college scheme. He had a limited route tree and alignment variance at SMU because of the spread scheme and he doesn't yet have the muscle to consistently deal with physical NFL corners. Gray also tends to roll over on routes, allowing the defender to close quicker and make a play. His talents and traits undoubtedly outweigh his negatives.

If the Chiefs are still looking for a receiver on day three of the draft, Gray could be someone they select to add depth and even more speed to the position.

Romeo Doubs — Nevada

Nov 27, 2021; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack wide receiver Romeo Doubs (7) makes a catch for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubrick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Romeo Doubs has a combination of size, speed and nuance that not many receivers in this class have. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior put together consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to end his career at Nevada. Doubs’ frame gives him a good catch radius and ability to make tough, contested catches and his speed allows him to stretch defenses and make plays downfield. It's not just those traits that are enticing, it's the blend of the two.

Doubs also has great speed variance in his routes and his acceleration allows him to separate from nearly every defender. He uses his size well around the sidelines and downfield to seal off and outjump defenders. Along with the physical skills are the mental skills. Doubs displays great nuance in his route running, often stacking cornerbacks, working to their blind spot and recognizing and attacking bad leverage to create separation.

Doubs does have his imperfections, and they stem from his lower half. While his footwork is good, his knee bend and hip flexibility are concerning. This causes him to be limited in route separation because of the inability to create depth and explosion on breaks. It also limits his ability to be effective after the catch. Doubs battled a lower-body injury post-Senior Bowl that prevented him from Combine participation.

Due to his untimely injury and just overall prospect fatigue, Doubs has lost his luster as a possible top-end prospect — but people shouldn’t be so easy to forget his skillset. I see Doubs as a late-day-two to an early-day-three prospect that would fit the Chiefs very well with his deep speed and route-running savvy.

Tyquan Thornton — Baylor

Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (9) catches a touchdown pass past Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Christian Holmes (0) during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

In a deep receiver class with a lot of top-end talent, Tyquan Thornton is someone with those top-end traits that can be drafted at a more valuable position. The 6-foot-2 burner from Baylor plays with great speed and fluidity, can separate at any level of the route and has quick feet considering his length. Despite only weighing 181 pounds, Thornton catches well in traffic and plays well through contact, especially at the catch point on deep passes and contested catches.

Thornton’s size becomes a concern when playing against press coverage and physical cornerbacks. He often gets knocked off his base by physical corners and his linear release game can be neutralized by a strong press. Thornton also tends to have high hips when breaking and sitting on routes, limiting the amount of separation that can be made.

Thornton is a versatile and unique receiver prospect. He can give you big, explosive plays with speed and can be a reliable target over the middle. Thornton is the most "hyped" prospect of these three, but there's still a good chance he isn't selected until the fourth round. If he's still on the board and the Chiefs haven't addressed receiver, Thornton should be on the top of their list.