    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Andy Reid Praises Chiefs’ Adjustments in ‘Game of Two Tales’ vs. Washington

    The Chiefs turned things around in the second half against Washington, but there's still more work to do.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Heading into halftime of the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 6 matchup on the road against the Washington Football Team, things weren't looking great. The Chiefs were shooting themselves in the foot offensively and defensively, a combination of a critical injury and some miscommunication led to an embarrassing touchdown taking place. The team was able to rebound, though, and ended up winning by a final score of 31-13.

    Inconsistency and self-inflicted wounds have been major storylines of the Chiefs' season thus far. After a lackluster first half, the team outscored Washington 21-0 in the second half. Closing games has also been a problem, much like playing shutdown defense. The Chiefs were a different team for the final 30 minutes of the ballgame, and head coach Andy Reid acknowledged that duality after the contest.

    "All in all, kind of a game of two tales here," Reid said. "I thought in the first half, defensively, we played good, solid defense. Offensively, the turnovers. Those things, they get you here — we've got to get out of this cycle and get ourselves going. I felt like in the second half, we did a good job of that." 

    It wasn't like the Chiefs weren't moving the ball on offense — they were simply making costly mistakes. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman each contributed to turnovers, and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw what was perhaps the worst interception of his career late in the second quarter. Defensively, Washington was held to 13 points despite being given some favorable field position and a trio of giveaways from the Chiefs. In regards to a halftime message, Reid said it was just a matter of players looking themselves in the mirror.

    "I just think the guys put their mind to it and beared down, kind of 'enough is enough,'" Reid said. "There's a point where you have to do that, and I thought they did a nice job with it."

    Reid also tipped his cap to safety Tyrann Mathieu, who was visibly frustrated on the sideline during the first half and demanded more from the defense. Reid praised that passion and said the team needs to recognize, accept and use Mathieu's fire for positive results during tough times.

    It remains to be seen whether this game can serve as a springboard for the Cheifs moving forward, but the second half sure did seem like a potential turning point. Not only did Mahomes play some of his best football of the season, but Steve Spagnuolo's defense never took its foot off the gas. In what was a convincing end result for the Chiefs, their processes in each half told two different stories. That will be worth monitoring as the team strives to improve in the coming weeks.

    Read More: Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 31-13 Win Over Washington

    Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts after the game against the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Andy Reid Praises Chiefs’ Adjustments in ‘Game of Two Tales’ vs. Washington

    26 seconds ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against the Washington Football Team during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 31-13 Win Over Washington

    1 hour ago
    Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs Linebacker Anthony Hitchens Exits Game vs. Washington With Injury

    2 hours ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) and running back Darrel Williams (31) after his touchdown catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs at Washington Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

    5 hours ago
    Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first half in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Roundtable: Chiefs at Washington Preview and Predictions

    6 hours ago
    Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) stands at the line against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs at Washington: Week 6 Preview and Prediction

    7 hours ago
    Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after defeat the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team

    8 hours ago
    Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Juan Thornhill (22) celebrates after running back an interception for a touchdown during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs to Start Safety Juan Thornhill Against Washington Football Team

    10 hours ago