Andy Reid Takes Blame For Chiefs' Shortcomings In Super Bowl LV

Andy Reid made a point to take full responsibility for the Chiefs' offensive performance in Super Bowl LV.
The Kansas City Chiefs offense had an uncharacteristic showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs did not score a single touchdown in the 31-9 loss, something that had not happened with Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback.

Head coach Andy Reid took full blame for the performance during his after the game.

“They played better than we did,” Reid said. “That’s my responsibility, and I take full responsibility for it. You just can’t do the things that we did and beat a good football team like that, particularly at this level.”

With an offensive line mostly made of backups (left tackle Mike Remmers, left guard Nick Allegretti, center Austin Reiter, right guard Stefen Wisniewski and right tackle Andrew Wylie), Mahomes faced hurries from the Buccaneers defense nine times.

He was sacked on three occasions for a loss of 27 yards and completed 26-of-49 passes for 270 yards. He also threw two interceptions. The Chiefs attempted to run the ball 17 times, gaining 107 yards in total. 

Reid said he credits the pressure Mahomes faced to Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles’ game plan, adding it also turns back to himself.

“Todd had a good plan,” Reid said. “Like I said, I could’ve done a whole lot better to put these guys in a better position to make plays. My guys busted their tail, and it just didn’t work for us. These guys never gave up. These are champions. Just the fact that they were able to get back to this, fighting like crazy to get here, it was a bad day to have a bad day. I’m not going to lay it on the offensive line. When we lose, we all lose together on this.”

