AFC Championship Game Predictions: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Only one game stands between the Kansas City Chiefs and their second consecutive trip to the Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills travel to Arrowhead Stadium for a Week 6 rematch to decide who will represent the AFC in Super Bowl LV. The Arrowhead Report crew previews the game and gives their predictions.

Joshua Brisco: As this week has gone on, I've only become more confident that the Chiefs should be moving on to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense will score points, there's no doubt about that, but revisiting the Bills' 17-point output against Steve Spagnuolo's defense in Week 6 has made me a bit more bullish on the defensive side of the ball as well.

The Chiefs should win this game, it should be a blast to watch, and Kansas City should be keeping the Lamar Hunt Trophy at home for another year.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Bills 27.

Tucker Franklin: Despite winning in their first matchup in Week 6, I don't think you can take a whole lot from the Chiefs and Bills' first meeting. Sunday's game will feature some of the same weather, but I don't expect Kansas City to keep the ball on the ground like they did earlier this season. With Sammy Watkins coming back, the Bills have one more weapon to account for. I expect Travis Kelce to feast in the short-to-intermediate routes as the offense will nickel-and-dime the Bills down the field. The Chiefs defense is coming into their own and will face a solid receiving core led by Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley but with Bashaud Breeland, Charvarius Ward and L'Jarius Sneed healthy, I'm confident the secondary can keep Buffalo at bay.

For a more in-depth preview of the game, Bills Central's Nick Fierro joined me on a special Saturday edition of Roughing the Kicker to break down the matchup. Find it wherever you get your podcasts.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Bills 28.

Jordan Foote: This game has all the makings of one of the best of the year. The Bills are still riding high after finishing the regular season on a tear, but haven't been all that impressive in two playoff games thus far. The Chiefs' offense looked like it was very close to firing on all cylinders in the first half of last week's win over the Browns, and that was without two key pieces on the field. This team is motivated and will round into form. Hats off to Sean McDermott, his staff, and the Bills organization for a great run, but it ends on Sunday in epic fashion.

Prediction: Chiefs 42, Bills 31.

Conner Christopherson: The Chiefs are 60 minutes away from the Super Bowl once again. This year the challenger is the Buffalo Bills who have surged behind an MVP-level campaign from Josh Allen. While the Bills were impressive in the regular season, their playoff performances have been a bit lackluster in comparison. This game feels like it'll mirror the first game these teams played and turn into a grind-it-out affair due to the weather once again being poor. The area of concern for the Bills, and the reason I'm predicting their loss in this game, is their pass rush. Unless the Bills can confuse the Chiefs with exotic blitzes, their lackluster pass rush won't be able to get home with four, and that usually spells doom against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Prediction: Chiefs 23, Bills 18.

Sam Hays: Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen for the right to go to the Super Bowl. What more could you want? These two electrifying young stars are certain to have a duel for the ages after the incredible seasons that they have had, especially considering neither of the defenses that they will face are particularly good. Mahomes puts on a clinic and brings the Chiefs to their second consecutive Super Bowl to give us the matchup we have waited years for: Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers on the grandest stage of them all.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Bills 24.

Mark Van Sickle: The Bills have enjoyed a tremendous season. They haven’t looked quite as crisp in the postseason. Josh Allen and the offense only scored one touchdown against the Ravens last week, that won’t cut it against the Chiefs. Mahomes will be ready to go. It sounds like Sammy Watkins and Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be available. The defense is hungry. With another trip to the Super Bowl on the line, I don’t see the Chiefs losing to the Bills at home. In fact, assuming Mahomes gets to play a full game this week, this feels like a game that the Chiefs can turn into a double-digit victory en route to Super Bowl LV.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Bills 21.

Taylor Witt: Every time I think I know how a Chiefs game is going to play out lately, reality has had other plans. The only thing I've consistently gotten correct is that the Chiefs end up with more points than their opponent. It's not always pretty or easy, but for 24 of their last 25 games started by Mahomes, it has ended in victory. I see nothing about this AFC Championship that leads me to believe that I should pick against the Chiefs, but I can honestly say I have no idea how it will play out. 3-0? 56-50? Hennething is possible.

Prediction: Chiefs 19, Bills 16.

Joe Andrews: After the 2020 AFC Championship game, I drove to the Liberty Memorial to celebrate the Chiefs by seeing the Kansas City skyline. As a reminder of the moment, a picture I captured of a red downtown now hangs in my bedroom. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have the chance to recreate the feeling that I, and most of you reading this, had that night. I honestly cannot wait. This duel with Josh Allen is going to be something special and I believe the Chiefs will find a way. How? Magic.

Let’s hope for a fun (and socially distanced) Sunday night, Kansas City.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Bills 24.

Jacob Harris: dynasty bois.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Bills 24.