Chiefs DE Alex Okafor Leaves with Chest Injury vs. Broncos

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs injury-riddled defensive line suffered another loss against the Denver Broncos with veteran Alex Okafor leaving with a chest injury and ruled out for the rest of the game.

Okafor appeared to suffer the injury while chasing down Broncos quarterback Drew lock for a sack. Okafor appeared to get his right arm caught underneath Lock as he brought the quarterback down for a 9-yard loss.

The sack gave Okafor five on this season, his most in a campaign since 2014 when he picked up eight sacks with the Arizona Cardinals in his second year in the league.

Okafor's absence leaves the Chiefs thin at the defensive end position. Tanoh Kpassagnon started the game on the right side of the line opposite Okafor with Frank Clark dealing with a stomach illness that has limited his work in practice the past two weeks. The club wants to limit the snaps for Clark, who played 31 snaps last week gainst New England.

The only other healthy defensive end on the roster is Demone Harris, a second-year player from Buffalo who made his Chiefs debut last week against the Patriots. The Chiefs can also use defensive tackle Chris Jones as an edge rusher when needed.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce sets NFL Mark with Fourth-Straight 1,000-yard Season

Matt Derrick

Kelce shared record for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons by a tight end with Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen

Chiefs-Broncos Keys and Matchups: Chiefs Look To Continue Win Streak vs. Surging Broncos

Regan Creswell

Rookie quarterback Drew Lock leads the suddenly hot Broncos against the division leading Chiefs in Arrowhead.

Drew Lock Hopes To Avoid Same Fate As Joe Flacco vs. Chiefs

Regan Creswell

The Chiefs aim to take advantage of a banged up offensive line and turn up the pressure on the Broncos' new toy at quarterback, rookie Drew Lock.

Chiefs' Speed Creates Matchup Problems vs. Broncos' Defense

Regan Creswell

Kansas City can exploit the Broncos' ailing defense by using their speed to win matchups.

Frank Clark Returns to Practice, Heading in Right Direction to Play vs. Broncos

Matt Derrick

Clark has another appointment with a specialist regarding a stomach illness, but his Friday return to practice sends a positive signal regarding

QB Patrick Mahomes Throwing Hand “Doing Better” as Chiefs Prepare for Broncos

Matt Derrick

Mahomes says the bruising, swelling in his right hand settled down, allowing him to throw the ball comfortable in Wednesday's practice

Chiefs DE Frank Clark Consulting Special for Stomach Ailment

Matt Derrick

Clark suffered a relapse of stomach issue that limited him to 31 snaps in victory over the New England Patriots

Snap Counts: Spencer Ware Leads Backfield Rotation in Chiefs' Win Over Patriots

Matt Derrick

New arrival Spencer Ware led Chiefs backs with 31 carries, serving as the offense's third-down back and picking up more work in the second half

Patrick Mahomes Suffers Bruise, but No Break in Right Hand

Matt Derrick

Chiefs expect Mahomes to play in Week 15 against the Denver Broncos, but head coach Andy Reid want to see how the quarterback's right hand progress in next few days

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Injures Right Hand in Win Over Patriots

Matt Derrick

The league's reigning MVP found a way to finish 26-of-40 passing for 283 yards and a score despite hand injury limiting his deep shots down field