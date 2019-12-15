Chiefs DE Alex Okafor Leaves with Chest Injury vs. Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs injury-riddled defensive line suffered another loss against the Denver Broncos with veteran Alex Okafor leaving with a chest injury and ruled out for the rest of the game.

Okafor appeared to suffer the injury while chasing down Broncos quarterback Drew lock for a sack. Okafor appeared to get his right arm caught underneath Lock as he brought the quarterback down for a 9-yard loss.

The sack gave Okafor five on this season, his most in a campaign since 2014 when he picked up eight sacks with the Arizona Cardinals in his second year in the league.

Okafor's absence leaves the Chiefs thin at the defensive end position. Tanoh Kpassagnon started the game on the right side of the line opposite Okafor with Frank Clark dealing with a stomach illness that has limited his work in practice the past two weeks. The club wants to limit the snaps for Clark, who played 31 snaps last week gainst New England.

The only other healthy defensive end on the roster is Demone Harris, a second-year player from Buffalo who made his Chiefs debut last week against the Patriots. The Chiefs can also use defensive tackle Chris Jones as an edge rusher when needed.