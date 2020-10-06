Chiefs' Defense Forces 4 Turnovers in 26-10 Win Against the Patriots

After a lackluster first half, the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense saved an anemic offense by forcing four New England Patriots’ turnovers in a 26-10 win as the Chiefs become the first team in NFL history to start the season 4-0 in four-straight seasons.

The endzone was hard to find for both teams in the early going and Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker opened the scoring with a 23-yard field goal and booted a 39-yarder a few drives later to put the Chiefs up 6-0.

New England was able to put together their first scoring drive in the second quarter but they were unable to find paydirt as well. Kicker Nick Folk put the Patriots on the board with a 43-yard field goal.

Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer threw an interception following the field goal but Kansas City was unable to turn it into anything as wide receiver Sammy Watkins fumbled on the following play.

In the first half, the Chiefs offense was unable to get any momentum. The Patriots looked destined to put points on the board after a missed call from the officials just before intermission but a sack from defensive end Frank Clark as time expired in the first half

The Patriots were the first team to put together a competent offensive drive but it was all for naught as defensive end Taco Charlton was able to grab back the momentum with a sack and a forced fumble.

After the momentum shift, Kansas City responded with a seven-play, 85-yard drive for the first touchdown of the game. A six-yard pop pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to wide receiver Tyreek Hill with 42 seconds left in the third quarter put the Chiefs on top 13-3.

New England wasn’t going to go away easy though as the Patriots made a quarterback change. After Hoyer had his second turnover on the night, quarterback Jared Stidham came into the game and led the Patriots on their first touchdown drive. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry hauled in a 4-yard goal line fade from Stidham to cut Kansas City’s lead to 13-10 with 13:45 left in the game.

Kansas City wasn’t phased as they were able to manufacture another scoring drive aided by some penalties. The Chiefs used another pop pass to get wide receiver Mecole Hardman in the endzone. After the score, Butker missed his third extra point attempt in as many weeks to leave Kansas City’s advantage at nine.

Just nine seconds later, a pass from Stidham trickled off the hands of wide receiver Julian Edleman and into the grasp of safety Tyrann Mathieu who returned it 25-yards for a touchdown to put the Chiefs up 26-10 with 8:55 left in the game.

Stidham and company looked to be on the hunt but an interception from the Patriots third-stringer helped sealed the game for the Chiefs.