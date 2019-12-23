Chiefs Defense Shuts Down Bears in 26-3 Victory

CHICAGO -- The Chiefs defense continued its late season surge, holding the Chicago Bears to just 234 yards of offense in a 23-3 win at Solider Field Sunday night.

The Chiefs have held opponents to just 9.6 points per game during the club's five-game winning streak. They stand 11-4 heading into next week's season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs offense did its part as well. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 22-of-32 passing for 240 yards and two touchdowns. He also scrambled for a 12-yard touchdown.

Mahomes, on his second pass of the game, connected with wide receiver Sammy Watkins for a 17-yard gain. That put him over the 9,000-yard mark for his career, reaching that milestone in just his 30th career game. Kurt Warner previously owned that distinction, reaching that level in 32 games. Mahomes now has 90,227 passing yards in his career.

His two touchdown passes also made Mahomes the fastest quarterback to reach 75 career touchdown throws. Dan Marino reached that mark in 31 games.

Despite the career offensive milestones for Mahomes, the night belong to the Kansas City defense. Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky never found a rhythm, finishing the game 18-of-34 for 157 yards. The Bears had some success on the ground, topping 100 yards on the night, but the offense averaged just 4 yards per play.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu paced the Chiefs defense with six tackles and pass defensed. Defensive linemen Chris Jones and Frank Clark each collected a sack for Kansas City.

The Chiefs keep alive a chance to earn the No. 2 seed and a bye week in the AFC playoffs with a victory over the Chargers next week coupled with a Miami Dolphins victory over the New England Patriots.