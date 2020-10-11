Chiefs Fall to Las Vegas 40-32, First Loss to the Raiders Since 2017

For the first time since 2012, the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) secured a victory the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Raiders outlasted the Chiefs with a 40-32 victory on Sunday. The loss snaps Kansas City’s 13-game winning streak and five-game streak against the Raiders dating back to 2017.

Despite the Chiefs having the first possession, the Raiders were the first team to get on the board after Kansas City’s first drive was stalled by penalties.

Thanks to a miraculous catch from wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas was in business but after penalties halted the Raiders threat, they settled for a 38-yard field goal from kicker Daniel Carlson to take the early lead.

Kansas City would respond on the next drive as quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team on a nine-play, 88-yard drive that resulted in a 3-yard Mahomes scrabble to the endzone for the first score of the game. Kicker Harrison Butker would hit the extra point to put the Chiefs up 7-3 with 2:06 left in the first quarter.

Coming into the duel with the Chiefs, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr hadn’t thrown an interception. That changed when Carr overthrew tight end Darren Waller and cornerback Bashaud Breeland hauled in the errant throw for the first interception of the year.

The turnover would lead to Kansas City’s second score of the game as wide receiver Tyreek Hill would score his fifth touchdown in as many games as the speedy wideout found the endzone on a 10-yard rush.

Just as the game was starting to feel like it was getting out of hand for Las Vegas, the Raiders struck. Carr found wide receiver Nelson Agholor for a 59-yard touchdown pass.

On the next drive, a 37-yard pass and catch from Mahomes to Hill set up Mahomes’ second touchdown pass of the day. After an improv from the backfield, Mahomes found wide receiver Sammy Watkins in the endzone to push the Kansas City advantage to 21-10.

Carr wouldn’t be outdone by his counterpart as the Raiders marched down the field to narrow the Chiefs lead to four with 6:24 left in the game.

Kansas City tried to add to their lead but a drop from tight end Nick Keizer led to a Chiefs punt. Las Vegas would exploit the Chiefs’ secondary for the second time in the game as Ruggs hauled in a 72-yard touchdown pass to give the Raiders the 24-21 lead.

The Chiefs offense would battle their way down the field and garner a 32-yard field goal to tie the game up before the half.

Both defenses decided to show up in the third quarter after a combined 48 points were scored in the first half. Neither team would add points to their totals in the third as time would expire on the quarter with the Raiders threatening.

Las Vegas would cap off a 13-play, 71-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run from running back Josh Jacobs. Carlson missed the extra point to only put the Raiders up six points with 14:14 left in the game.

Carlson would make up for the missed PAT with a 43-yard field goal to put the visitors up nine points with 6:34 to go.

In a desperate situation, Mahomes threw his first interception of the season on fourth down which led to a quick score from Las Vegas. Jacobs would add his second score of the day with a 2-yard leap into the endzone, sealing the Chiefs' fate.

The Chiefs wouldn't go quietly though as the Mahomes would find tight end Travis Kelce for a 7-yard touchdown pass. Kansas City would get the two-point conversion to cut the Raiders advantage to eight with 3:57 left in the game.

Las Vegas would pick up a pair of first downs on the ground and force the Chiefs to use all of their timeouts and put the nail in Kansas City's coffin.