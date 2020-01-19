Super at Last: Chiefs Heading to Super Bowl for First Time in 50 Years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After 50 years of frustration, the Kansas City Chiefs are heading back to the Super Bowl.

It took another postseason rally, coming back from 17-7 deficit against the Tennessee Titans in Sunday's AFC Championship, but the Chiefs managed to pull away with a 35-24 victory to punch their ticket for Miami.

The Chiefs got off to shaky start defensively, surrendering a 37-yard connection from Ryan Tannehill to rookie receiver A.J. Brown on the second play of the opening drive. The Titans had reached the end zone on 40 of their last 41 scoring drives entering the game, but the Chiefs stood up the Titans in the red zone and held Tennessee to a 30-yard field goal to open the scoring.

Kansas City's defense nearly made a game-breaking play on Tennessee's second possession when cornerback Bashaud Breeland appeared to pick off a Tannehill pass intended for Corey Davis. Officials ruled the ball hit the ground, however, and the Titans retained possession. A Chiefs penalty on third-and-5 and a fourth-and-2 pass from Tannehill to Adam Humphries extended the drive. Henry took a direct snap from the 4-yard line into the end zone in putting the Titans ahead 10-0.

The Chiefs finally broke on to the scoreboard late in the first quarter. Mahomes used two push passes on jet sweeps on a 10-play, 74-yard drive capped off by a jet sweep pass to Tyreek Hill for 8 yards, cutting the deficit to 10-7.

The Titans opened up the second quarter with the clock-draining drive they've specialized in this postseason. A defensive pass interference flag on cornerback Bashaud Breeland on third-and-22 gave the Tennessee offense a new life, and they capitalized. Tannehill finished the 15-play, 74-yard drive comprising 9 minutes and 7 seconds with a 1-yard pass to offensive line Dennis Kelly, who lined up as an eligible receiver. That put the Titans up 17-7.

Mahomes then put his MVP prowess on full display in the final minutes of the first half. After the long Titans' drive, Mahomes engineered a quick five-play, 63-yard drive capped off with a 20-yard touchdown strike to Hill.

After Kansas City held the Titans to a three-and-out, Mahomes struck again driving Kansas City 86-yards in 1 minute, 40 seconds. He finished the drive himself with an immaculate scramble, covering 27 yards and dragging a couple of Titans defenders with him into the end zone for the final few yards. That lifted the Chiefs a 21-17 halftime lead.

After that Kansas City's defense finally started to assert its authority. The Chiefs lead the NFL in scoring defense over the final six games of the season, and the revitalized unit assumed command in the second half. The Titans collected 186 total yards in the first half but tallied only 21 in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs offense didn't let up. Running back Damien Williams plunged in for a 3-yard run opening the first quarter, and the celebration started at Arrowhead Stadium. Midway through the quarter, wide receiver Sammy Watkins got behind the Titans secondary, and Mahomes scrambled until he found his man. After a catch and fun of 60 yards, the Chiefs owned a 35-17 lead.

The Titans didn't relent, however, with punter Brett Kern throwing a pass on a fake punt to safety Amani Hooker for a 28-yard gain. That set up a Tannehill touchdown pass for 22 yards to tight end Anthony Firsker, closing the gap to 35-24.

With the victory, the Chiefs laid claim to the Lamar Hunt Trophy presented each season to the AFC Champion, an award named hearing the name of the team's founder that had never landed in the hand of the team's franchise.

Until now.