Chiefs Digest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Locked On Chiefs

RB LeSean McCoy Among Chiefs Inactives for Super Bowl LIV

Matt Derrick

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Veteran running back LeSean McCoy won't play in Super Bowl LIV, with the Chiefs listing him as a healthy scratch among the team's inactive players for the game.

McCoy inactives leaves Damien Williams as the featured back for Sunday's championship game against San Francisco. Rookie Darwin Thompson will back him.

McCoy is joined on the inactive list by quarterback Chad Henne, linebacker Darron Lee, cornerback Morris Claiborne and offensive linemen Andrew Wylie, Ryan Hunter and Jackson Barton. 

Defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf) and tight end Travis Kelce (knee) will play as expected after working out in full in practice this week.

Henne served as backup quarterback in the AFC Championship game with Matt Moore recovering from an illness. With Moore healthy again, he will backup Patrick Mahomes as he has done the rest of the season.

The Chiefs will keep Stefen Wisniewski at left guard, a position he has filled the past three games in place of Wylie. Swing tackle Cam Erving and interior lineman Nick Allegretti will come off the bench if needed.

Head coach Andy Reid also opted for three tight ends in the game with Blake Bell and Deon Yelder active behind starter Travis Kelce. Yelder has received limited playing time this season with just 47 offensive snaps, but he gives the team flexibility in playing multiple tight end sets, a long-time staple of Reid's offense. Yelder was listed on the team's injury report this week with an Achilles issue but he still worked as a full participant. 

Lee inactives leaves the Chiefs with five active linebackers in Anthony Hitchens, Damien Wilson, Reggie Ragland, Ben Niemann and Dorian O'Daniel. The Chiefs of late have relied on a two-linebacker lineup with a safety such as Daniel Sorensen in the box.

The San Francisco 49ers inactives are: quarterback C.J. Beathard, wide receiver Dante Pettis, cornerback Dontae Johnson, tight end Daniel Helm, linebacker Zaeez Al-Shaair, wide receiver Jordan Matthews and defensive lineman Kevin Givens.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chiefs Defense Aims to Put Super Bowl into Hands of Jimmy Garoppolo

The Chiefs hopes of cooling off the red-hot 49ers offense rely heavily upon containing the run game and getting interior pressure on Garoppolo

Regan Creswell

Keys & Matchups: Chiefs Offense, 49ers Defense Main Draw in Super Sunday Bout

In the clash between the NFC champion 49ers and AFC champion Chiefs, these are the matchups to keep an eye on, and keys to a Chiefs' Super Bowl victory

Regan Creswell

How Chiefs Can Knock Aggressive 49ers Defense Off-Balance

Kansas City can use misdirection, speed to counter aggressive nature of San Francisco defense in Super Bowl LIV

Regan Creswell

“New England Who?” '90s Chiefs Would Dominate with Mahomes, Neil Smith Says

Former Chiefs defensive end says the teams of the '90s never had a player as skillful as Patrick Mahomes

Matt Derrick

Chiefs, 49ers Healthy After Finishing Super Bowl Practices

All 53 players on both rosters practiced in full in final workouts on Friday

Matt Derrick

Early Struggles Battled-Tested Chiefs' Eric Fisher for Big Game Opportunity

Fisher believes criticism and challenges early in his career make him ready for Super Bowl experience

Matt Derrick

by

Footballfan55

CBA Negotiations Will “Play a Part” in Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones Contract Talks

Chiefs GM Brett Veach Mahomes extension a priority but no timeframe in place yet

Matt Derrick

by

Footballfan55

Chiefs DT Chris Jones, TE Travis Kelce Full Go in Wednesday Super Bowl Practice

Chiefs entire 53-man roster practices in full as Super Bowl workouts intensify

Matt Derrick

by

Footballfan55

Chiefs, 49ers Intensity Practices on Thursday as Miami Weather Heats Up

Chiefs focus on goal-line, short-yardage and nickel situations in two-hour-plus practice

Matt Derrick

Sammy Watkins Says He Could Sit Out 2020

Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins says his contract talks with Kansas City could lead to him sitting out the 2020 season, especially if they win Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.

Matt Derrick