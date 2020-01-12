Chiefs DT Chris Jones Out vs. Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs defensive received a big blow heading into Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans with defensive tackle Chris Jones ruled out for the contest after tweaking his right calf in practice Thursday.

Tight end Travis Kelce, who was listed as questionable with a knee bruise, is active and will play against Houston.

Jones worked out on the field with the team strength and conditioning coach Barry Rubin. He later ran through drills under the watchful eye of defensive line coach Brendan Daly along with Rick Burkholder, the club's vice president of performance and sports medicine.

Without Jones, the Chiefs will use a rotation of Khalen Saunders, Mike Pennel and Xavier Williams at tackle alongside starter Derrick Nnadi.

Another surprise on the Chiefs inactive is is left guard Andrew Wylie. Wylie was listed as a full participant in practice this week after suffering a sprained ankle in Week 15 against Denver. Stefen Wisniewski, who started the last two games at left guard in his absence, expects to start Sunday against the Texans.

Kelce ran through his normal pregame routine on Sunday and is active. Kelce was listed as questionable for the game after bruising his knee in practice Wednesday. He was a limited participant in practice this week.

Joining Jones and Wylie on the inactive list are backup quarterback Chad Henne, cornerbacks Morris Claiborne and offensive linemen Nick Allegretti, Jackson Barton and Ryan Hunter.

Texans wide receivers Will Fuller (groin) and Kenny Stills (knee) are both active after the club listed them questionable on Friday. Fuller didn't play in Houston's 22-19 overtime victory over Buffalo in last week's Wild Card game.

Inactive for the Texans Sunday are safety Jahleel Addae, tight end Jordan Akins, wide receiver Steven Mitchell, cornerback Cornell Armstrong, offensive tackle Elijah Nkansah, defensive end Carlos Watkins and nose tackle Eddie Vanderdoes.