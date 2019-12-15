Chiefs Digest
Chiefs Plow Through Snow, Broncos in 23-3 Victory

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed no ill effects from a bruised right hand, passing for more than 300 yards with help from tight end Travis Kelce, as the Chiefs cruised past the Broncos 23-3 in a snowstorm at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes finished the game 27-of-34 passing for 340 yards, two touchdowns an interception. Kelce became the first tight end in league history to collect more than 1,000 yards receiving in four-straight seasons. The Broncos never found a solution for breaking up the Mahomes-Kelce duo, with the tight end hauling in 11 catches on 13 targets for 141 yards.

The Chiefs jumped out to an early lead when Mahomes connected with receiver Tyreek Hill on a 41-yard post route for a touchdown on their first drive of the game. A botched snap in the driving snowstorm left the Chiefs on top 6-0. 

Kansas City built a 12-0 leading on two Harrison Butker field goals from 23 and 24 yards before the Broncos got on the board. Kicker Brandon McManus connected on a 32-yard field with 4:28 remaining in the second half.

The Chiefs responded with a quick-scoring drive of their own before the end of the half. Butker hit from 44 yards out as time expired, putting Kansas City up 15-3 at the break.

Mahomes led his team on a 75-yard, 5 minute, 15 second drive opening the second half, finishing with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Hill. Hill caught five passes for 67 yards and two scores in the contest.

The win over the Broncos snapped a two-game winning streak for rookie quarterback Drew Lock. The native of Lee's Summit, Missouri, struggled in his first career game against the team he cheered for as a youth, completing 18-of-40 passes for 208 yards and an interception.

Kansas City lost two starters to injury during the game. Defensive end Alex Okafor left with a chest injury after collecting a sack against Lock in the first half and did not return. Left guard Andrew Wylie left late in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed left leg injury. 

