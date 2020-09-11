As training camp transitioned into preparation for the Houston Texans on August 29, Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire started to feel a part of something.

Prior to that point, Edwards-Helaire had ultimately focussed on proving himself to head coach Andy Reid, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and running backs coach Deland McCollough.

Afterward, he began to realize his role in an offensive system developed. It wasn't until the last week of camp and the first week of preparation for Week 1, Edwards-Helaire said, that made him feel like he was a part of the gameplan and the team.

“It wasn’t really camp,” Edwards-Helaire said. “It was now we’re starting to game-plan and understand what we’re going to do as far as the game and understand what’s going to be our identity. Once you kind of go through that for a week, week and a half, you start to see as a position and as a player, you start to see where you fit in, in certain aspects. After that, game time.”

Edwards-Helaire delivered in a 34-20 win over the Texans on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

He ran for 138 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, becoming the fourth debuting NFL running back to run for at least 130 yards and a score in the last 30 seasons. Reality struck after his first carry of the game, a 1-yard carry on the Chiefs’ first offensive play.

“I was lined up in the back, you know butterflies,” Edwards-Helaire said. “It kind of took a while for the game to get kicked off I guess it’s just different for the NFL. That’s the difference. So, ultimately when we first ran out, just nerves at an all-time high. As time went on, we were just kind of on the field. I was on the field with my brothers and they made me feel at home. Ultimately, first carry, yeah I kind of felt a lot of emotions. After I got tackled that first time and rolled up, I just knew football — time to roll.”

Edwards-Helaire worked his way up between the first few offensive series going six yards, to 19 yards, to 38 yards and 39 yards on carries before reaching his longest of the game.

The 39-yard run came on the fifth series for the Chiefs, which was highlighted by his 27-yard touchdown carry.

“I’m now just trying to take it all in,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Still doing interviews, still haven’t got the chance to text my mom or talk to any family. Ultimately when I leave and head home, I think it will all start to hit then. For the most part, I'm still on my game feeling, still feeling like I could go out there and play two more quarters. I'm kind of floating.”

With a game under his belt, Edwards-Helaire said he feels confident in what the Chiefs are asking him to do, and is OK if it varies from game to game.

His next performance will come on Sept. 20 on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I’m 100 percent comfortable with the workload,” Edwards-Helaire said. “Whatever Coach Reid, EB, whatever they want, as far as demanding from me, I’m there for it. I’m here to do my job, I’m here to do running back. I’m here to ultimately do my 1/11th. Whatever they need from me, I’m there for it.”