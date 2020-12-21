GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Search

Chiefs Show Resiliency, Mental Toughness in Win Over Saints

With a beat-up offensive line and tough fourth quarter, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said his team's mental toughness stands out.
Author:
Publish date:

The Kansas City Chiefs’ 32-29 win over the New Orleans Saints extended a trend that has occurred since Week 9.

For the sixth consecutive game, the Chiefs won by one score. With a beat-up offensive line going up against a tough defensive opponent, head coach Andy Reid seemed satisfied with the results in his postgame press conference.

“I talked [to] them about playing four good quarters of football," Reid said. "Offensively, you have to bear down when you’re playing one of the best defenses in football. Everything’s not going to be pretty. You have to stay with it, trust each other and go.”

The Chiefs trailed in the game just once but mostly faced adversity in the absence of right tackle Mike Remmers. Andrew Wylie, who has most recently appeared as a right guard, filled in at right tackle while Stefan Wisniewski stepped in at the right guard spot.

With yet another new offensive line configuration in place for the season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes saw plenty of pressure. He was sacked four times for a loss of 22 yards.

Despite the pressure, Mahomes was still able to throw for 254 yards and three touchdowns on 26 completions. 

“We scored points against a good defensive front," Reid said. "You are talking about one of the best defensive fronts if not the best statistically. I thought we ran the ball efficiently especially in the second half. We threw the ball well with the exception of a couple of blitzes that they had. They got us at the end, but we were clean for the most part.”

When the game was winding down, the Chiefs ran for 70 yards in the final quarter. Running back Le’Veon Bell accounted for 30 rushing yards in the quarter, including a 12-yard touchdown run.

"We needed resiliency and mental toughness," Reid said. "We had drops. We had guys open down the field and we weren’t quite able to get to them. We had linemen playing in different spots. These are not excuses, but there is a point where you have to bear down. Things are going to happen and you have to go. I think the guys did a heck of a job with it. They didn’t let it bog them down mentally. If they got beat, then they got beat. They got back on the horse, kept going and tried it again. I appreciated the fighting part.” 

Dec 20, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs Show Resiliency, Mental Toughness in Win Over Saints

Dec 20, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after a score against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid Credit Red Zone Success to Execution

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) scores a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Believed to Have High Ankle Sprain, Could Return for Playoffs

Dec 20, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Patrick Mahomes Flourishes When the Game Is On the Line

Dec 20, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Takeaways From the Chiefs' 32-29 Over Saints

Dec 20, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs against New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the first half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
News

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Leaves Game With Left Hip/Leg Injury

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) reacts during the second half against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs Inactives: Eric Fisher Active for Kansas City

Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints Predictions

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid signals against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Where Do the Kansas City Chiefs Rank After 13 Games?