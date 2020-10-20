SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire Records Career Bests in Win Over Buffalo

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy told rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire one thing in preparation for the Buffalo Bills — finish it.

On Monday night he did just that, running for a career-high 161 yards on 26 attempts in a 26-17 win over the Bills, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. 

Edwards-Helaire's spark began with a 31-yard carry, the longest of his rookie season, in the first quarter.

“Ultimately everybody knows when it comes to football it starts up front,"  Edwards-Helaire said." The O-Line did their job — they made things move and they made things easier for me. Ultimately, it’s not just me. This is not a career day for just me, but the entire O-Line.”

The Chiefs entered their match up with the Bills down two starters from their 40-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders a week ago. Right guard Kelechi Osemele was replaced by Mike Remmers and center Austin Reiter was replaced by Daniel Kilgore.

In the first quarter, they lost right tackle, Mitchell Schwartz, to a back injury. That forced Kansas City to go with Eric Fisher at left tackle, Nick Allegretti at right guard, Kilgore at center Andrew Wylie at left guard and Remmers at right tackle, for the remainder of the game.

Despite this, Edwards-Helaire succeeded and found a way to finish his runs. 

“[The] O-Line had plenty of movement,” Edwards-Helaire said. “As far as my reads throughout the week, everything looked like the way we practiced. It came easy, and as far as we’ve seen, the O-Line was hyped up. And as long as they’re hyped up, we’re going to keep rolling.”

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patrick Mahomes Doesn't Care How the Chiefs Win Games As Long As They Do

While the Kansas City Chiefs offense that captured a 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills Monday wasn't the offense we have been accustomed to seeing, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was fine with that.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs' Run Production Anchors Offense in Rebound Win Over Bills

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid didn’t think he gave the Kansas City Chiefs running backs a chance to excel in last week’s loss to the Oakland Raiders. Against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, he made up for the regret

Joe Andrews

Chiefs Rely on Rushing Attack in 26-17 Win Over the Bills

Following a disappointing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to respond in an unfamiliar way with a 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Inactive Players

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have announced their inactive players ahead of today's game.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Predictions

For the first time since Nov. 9, 2014, the Kansas City Chiefs will to travel up north to Buffalo, New York, to take on the Bills. Both the Chiefs and Bills are coming off of their first losses of the season and the Arrowhead Roundtable is ready to give its predictions in the quarterback contest of the year.

Tucker D. Franklin

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

For the first time since 2017, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Buffalo Bills and the contest will take place at New Era Field for the first time in six years.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs' Pass Rush Will Be Key In Slowing Down Josh Allen

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills are coming off of their first losses of the season. What can the Chiefs do to make sure they don't drop two games in a row?

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills: Preview and Prediction

Everything you need to know before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday in Week 6 of the NFL season.

Sam Hays

Chiefs Remain Committed to Clyde Edwards-Helaire After Signing Le'Veon Bell

In preparation for the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff hasn’t really had a chance to think about how they’ll use recently running back Le’Veon Bell.

Joe Andrews

Steve Spagnuolo Hasn't Hit Panic Button After Loss to Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo took part of the blame for large pass plays given up against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 and hopes to have those issues corrected ahead of Monday night’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Joe Andrews