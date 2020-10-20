Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire Records Career Bests in Win Over Buffalo

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy told rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire one thing in preparation for the Buffalo Bills — finish it.

On Monday night he did just that, running for a career-high 161 yards on 26 attempts in a 26-17 win over the Bills, averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

Edwards-Helaire's spark began with a 31-yard carry, the longest of his rookie season, in the first quarter.

“Ultimately everybody knows when it comes to football it starts up front," Edwards-Helaire said." The O-Line did their job — they made things move and they made things easier for me. Ultimately, it’s not just me. This is not a career day for just me, but the entire O-Line.”

The Chiefs entered their match up with the Bills down two starters from their 40-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders a week ago. Right guard Kelechi Osemele was replaced by Mike Remmers and center Austin Reiter was replaced by Daniel Kilgore.

In the first quarter, they lost right tackle, Mitchell Schwartz, to a back injury. That forced Kansas City to go with Eric Fisher at left tackle, Nick Allegretti at right guard, Kilgore at center Andrew Wylie at left guard and Remmers at right tackle, for the remainder of the game.

Despite this, Edwards-Helaire succeeded and found a way to finish his runs.

“[The] O-Line had plenty of movement,” Edwards-Helaire said. “As far as my reads throughout the week, everything looked like the way we practiced. It came easy, and as far as we’ve seen, the O-Line was hyped up. And as long as they’re hyped up, we’re going to keep rolling.”