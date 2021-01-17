Chiefs Inactives: Clyde Edwards-Helaire Active vs. Browns

Who's in and who's out for the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional-round matchup with the Cleveland Browns?

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without two key offensive pieces when they face off against the Cleveland Browns in today's divisional-round game.

The Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns have announced their inactive players for this afternoon's contest.

For Kansas City, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, cornerback Rashad Fenton, linebacker Willie Gay Jr., offensive tackle Martinas Rankin, defensive end Tim Ward and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders will not dress out.

Watkins (calf) and Gay (ankle) were ruled out on Friday prior to the inactive players announcement. Fenton (foot/ankle) and Edwards-Helaire both carried questionable designations into the matchup but will not play.

In a late development, the Chiefs declared right tackle Mike Remmers questionable with a non-COVID-19 related illness.

Remmers and linebackers Anthony Hitchens and Ben Niemann are all active.

The Chiefs made a flurry of roster moves on Saturday in preparation for today's game. Wide receiver Gehrig Dieter and cornerback Chris Lammons have been activated from the practice squad via standard elevation. Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones has also been activated from the practice squad.

Linebacker Dorian O’Daniel has been taken off the injured reserve and to counter O'Daniel's elevation, tight end Deon Yelder has been placed on injured reserve. Yelder missed practice all on Thursday and Friday with a groin injury.

In addition, tight end Evan Baylis and offensive tackle Prince Wanogho were signed to the practice squad while defensive back Rodney Clemons was released.

As for the Browns, wide receiver Marvin Hall cornerback Brian Allen, safety Jovante Moffatt, tackle Alex Taylor, wide receiver Alexander Hollins, tight end Kyle Markway and defensive end Joe Jackson will not play today.

Following its game on Sunday, Cleveland placed guard Michael Dunn and cornerback Robert Jackson on the injured reserve.

Last week, the Browns dealt with several COVID-19 cases in their first playoff game. This week, they will get those guys back. Cleveland activated cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and guard Joel Bitonio from the COVID-19/Reserve list. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was also cleared to be back on the sidelines.

Tight end Kyle Markway and tackle Alex Taylor were promoted to the active roster via standard elevation.