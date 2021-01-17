Chiefs Inactives: Clyde Edwards-Helaire Active vs. Browns

GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Search

Chiefs Inactives: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Sammy Watkins Inactive vs. Browns

Who's in and who's out for the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional-round matchup with the Cleveland Browns?
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without two key offensive pieces when they face off against the Cleveland Browns in today's divisional-round game.

The Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns have announced their inactive players for this afternoon's contest.

For Kansas City, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, cornerback Rashad Fenton, linebacker Willie Gay Jr., offensive tackle Martinas Rankin, defensive end Tim Ward and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders will not dress out.

Watkins (calf) and Gay (ankle) were ruled out on Friday prior to the inactive players announcement. Fenton (foot/ankle) and Edwards-Helaire both carried questionable designations into the matchup but will not play.

In a late development, the Chiefs declared right tackle Mike Remmers questionable with a non-COVID-19 related illness.

Remmers and linebackers Anthony Hitchens and Ben Niemann are all active.

The Chiefs made a flurry of roster moves on Saturday in preparation for today's game. Wide receiver Gehrig Dieter and cornerback Chris Lammons have been activated from the practice squad via standard elevation. Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones has also been activated from the practice squad. 

Linebacker Dorian O’Daniel has been taken off the injured reserve and to counter O'Daniel's elevation, tight end Deon Yelder has been placed on injured reserve. Yelder missed practice all on Thursday and Friday with a groin injury. 

In addition, tight end Evan Baylis and offensive tackle Prince Wanogho were signed to the practice squad while defensive back Rodney Clemons was released.

As for the Browns, wide receiver Marvin Hall cornerback Brian Allen, safety Jovante Moffatt, tackle Alex Taylor, wide receiver Alexander Hollins, tight end Kyle Markway and defensive end Joe Jackson will not play today.

Following its game on Sunday, Cleveland placed guard Michael Dunn and cornerback Robert Jackson on the injured reserve. 

Last week, the Browns dealt with several COVID-19 cases in their first playoff game. This week, they will get those guys back. Cleveland activated cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and guard Joel Bitonio from the COVID-19/Reserve list. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was also cleared to be back on the sidelines.

Tight end Kyle Markway and tackle Alex Taylor were promoted to the active roster via standard elevation.

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs Inactives: Clyde Edwards-Helaire Active vs. Browns

Nov 4, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Playoff Predictions: Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 4, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs with the ball after a catch during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns: Preview and Prediction

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins (14) runs after a reception against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
News

Sammy Watkins, Wille Gay Jr. Out, Clyde Edwards-Helaire Questionable vs. Browns

Nov 4, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) shake hands after the game at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Time of Possession Doesn't Impact the Chiefs and It Won't Help the Browns

Nov 4, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Three Keys To Chiefs' Divisional-Round Win Over Browns

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) kisses the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Three Under-the-Radar Players Who Can Help the Chiefs Beat the Browns

Nov 4, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls a play during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Patrick Mahomes Is More Than Ready For Sunday