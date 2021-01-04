Darwin Thompson, Byron Pringle Highlight Chiefs' Offense Against Chargers

With their normal offensive contributors resting ahead of the playoffs, the Kansas City Chiefs turned to Darwin Thompson and Byron Pringle to make big plays in Week 17.

In a contest that seemed to simulate a fourth preseason game, the Kansas City Chiefs turned to some familiar backups to come up with the big plays typically gained from leading receivers Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.

Running back Darwin Thompson and wide receiver Byron Pringle each had their moments in Sunday’s 38-21 Week 17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The pair recorded career-high performances that Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne complimented them for after the game.

“They were both confident out there,” Henne said. “Darwin did a great job with the run game, the offensive line blocked well for him and made some, good job on the screen game as well. Byron came up with some big plays there.”

Thompson led the Chiefs in both receiving and rushing yards. He accumulated 45 rushing yards off 14 carries, including a 1-yard touchdown.

The second-year back also accumulated 65 receiving yards on seven receptions, one of them an eight-yard touchdown. Additionally, Thompson recorded 88 yards after the catch and did not drop a single target.

Thompson had not logged a rushing attempt since Week 8 when running back Le’Veon Bell made his debut with the Chiefs against the New York Jets.

“Darwin, I’m happy for him,” head coach Andy Reid said after the game. “He hasn’t had much playing time since early in the season since before we got Le’Veon. All of a sudden now, he gets to go in there. He was so excited to go out there and play. He got to show he could catch the ball, he can run the ball, block and all of the things we ask a running back to do.”

Pringle had 52 receiving yards and a touchdown off four catches. His receiving total was the second-highest of his career as recorded his first catch since Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The former Kansas State Wildcat had previously gained 46 yards, 23 yards and 22 yards in three games during the absence of Sammy Watkins earlier this season.

“He’s really done just a nice job all the way through,” Reid said. “He was banged up there for a little bit but ever since he’s been back, he’s been really giving us good snaps. Today was no different. He’s so physical, he catches and runs.”

Thompson’s two scores were his first of the season as his receiving touchdown was the first of his career. Pringle's score was the second of his season. His first came on a kickoff return against the Denver Broncos in Week 7.

“It was just fun seeing some of these guys go out and make some plays,” Henne said.