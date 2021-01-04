GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Search

Darwin Thompson, Byron Pringle Highlight Chiefs' Offense Against Chargers

With their normal offensive contributors resting ahead of the playoffs, the Kansas City Chiefs turned to Darwin Thompson and Byron Pringle to make big plays in Week 17.
Author:
Publish date:

In a contest that seemed to simulate a fourth preseason game, the Kansas City Chiefs turned to some familiar backups to come up with the big plays typically gained from leading receivers Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.

Running back Darwin Thompson and wide receiver Byron Pringle each had their moments in Sunday’s 38-21 Week 17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The pair recorded career-high performances that Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne complimented them for after the game.

“They were both confident out there,” Henne said. “Darwin did a great job with the run game, the offensive line blocked well for him and made some, good job on the screen game as well. Byron came up with some big plays there.”

Thompson led the Chiefs in both receiving and rushing yards. He accumulated 45 rushing yards off 14 carries, including a 1-yard touchdown.

The second-year back also accumulated 65 receiving yards on seven receptions, one of them an eight-yard touchdown. Additionally, Thompson recorded 88 yards after the catch and did not drop a single target.

Thompson had not logged a rushing attempt since Week 8 when running back Le’Veon Bell made his debut with the Chiefs against the New York Jets.

“Darwin, I’m happy for him,” head coach Andy Reid said after the game. “He hasn’t had much playing time since early in the season since before we got Le’Veon. All of a sudden now, he gets to go in there. He was so excited to go out there and play. He got to show he could catch the ball, he can run the ball, block and all of the things we ask a running back to do.”

Pringle had 52 receiving yards and a touchdown off four catches. His receiving total was the second-highest of his career as recorded his first catch since Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The former Kansas State Wildcat had previously gained 46 yards, 23 yards and 22 yards in three games during the absence of Sammy Watkins earlier this season.

“He’s really done just a nice job all the way through,” Reid said. “He was banged up there for a little bit but ever since he’s been back, he’s been really giving us good snaps. Today was no different. He’s so physical, he catches and runs.”

Thompson’s two scores were his first of the season as his receiving touchdown was the first of his career. Pringle's score was the second of his season. His first came on a kickoff return against the Denver Broncos in Week 7.

“It was just fun seeing some of these guys go out and make some plays,” Henne said. 

Jan 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson (34) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Nick Vigil (59) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Darwin Thompson, Byron Pringle Highlight Chiefs' Offense Against Chargers

Jan 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Antonio Hamilton (20) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Takeaways From the Chiefs' 38-21 Loss to Los Angeles

Sep 20, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs against Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Desmond King (20) during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs Inactives: Which Stars Won't Play in Week 17?

Sep 20, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Predictions

Oct 19, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (83) warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kansas City Chiefs Waive Ricky Seals-Jones, Make Other Moves Ahead of Week 17

Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks to an official in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Where Do the Kansas City Chiefs Rank After 15 Games?

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce catches this 12-yard touchdown pass over Bills Jordan Poyer. The Chiefs went on to beat the Bills 26-17. Jg 101920 Bills 4 © JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE via Imagn Content Services, LLC
GM Report

How Will the AFC Playoff Picture Shake Out for the Kansas City Chiefs?

Sep 20, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) is gang tackled by the Kansas City Chiefs defense during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Three Things To Watch For in Week 17

Sep 20, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (92) during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Preview and Prediction