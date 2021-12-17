Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 34-28 Win Over the Chargers

    Here are some major takeaways from the Chiefs' 14th game of the 2021 season.
    Author:

    In what's been a season full of weird games for the Kansas City Chiefs, they had yet another one on Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. With the AFC West lead at stake, two of the most exciting teams in the NFL went into an overtime thriller. After both teams went back and forth in a downright dogfight, the Chiefs rode the wave of their best players making big plays en route to a 34-28 victory.

    Here are four takeaways from Thursday's game.

    1. Nick Bolton had himself a game

    Second-round pick Nick Bolton has been criticized for his lack of proficiency in coverage, but this game may have been his best in that regard. He also made heads-up plays in run support and even had a deflected pass that led to an interception. The Chiefs were without linebacker Willie Gay Jr. for this contest, so Bolton was relied upon heavily to have the game of his life. That may have been the case against the Chargers and if that's yet another glimpse into the future for the Chiefs' linebacking corps, that future is bright. 

    2. The Chiefs missed their defensive playmakers

    With Gay, Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed missing for the Chiefs against a talented Chargers offense, it was all but expected that Steve Spagnuolo's unit would take a step back relative to the insanely high level of play it had sustained in recent weeks. While unfavorable outcomes on a few bold Brandon Staley decisions and some stout goal-line defense helped the Chiefs' case, they were sorely missing difference-makers. The pass rush wasn't the same, the linebackers lacked athleticism on a general scale and Sneed's ability to do a bit of everything wasn't present. Getting the aforementioned trio back will be a major boost for the Chiefs on defense and when that happens, perhaps the group will look better than it did on Thursday. All things considered, it was still solid enough to get a W.

    Read More

    3. The Chiefs' top weapons showed up

    It hasn't always been the smoothest of rides for Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill this season. They've made their typical highlight-reel catches in 2021, but they've also had some frustrating drops and inconsistent production on a game-to-game basis. Against the Chargers, both of them made critical catches and helped Patrick Mahomes on a night that wasn't his best. Hill reasserted himself as a complete receiver and a worthy top-five option in the league, and Kelce reminded everyone of why he's the best tight end in the game. Without either of those players on Thursday night, the Chiefs wouldn't have stood a chance. They secured the win. This was one of the best Kelce-Hill games of their time together in Kansas City.

    4. Patrick Mahomes: still that dude

    Patrick Mahomes wasn't on top of his game for much of the Chiefs' battle on Thursday night. When it mattered, though, he lived up to his Show Time nickname. The MVP-winning quarterback was nails down the stretch, showing off the clutch gene that he hasn't been able to tap into for a great deal of the 2021 season. There have been some "vintage" Mahomes moments sprinkled in during games this year, and the final few drives the Chiefs had featured nothing but greatness from the best player in football. This win can serve as not only a boost in the standings for the Chiefs, but perhaps a statement for Mahomes as well.

    Read More: Josh Gordon on First Touchdown With Chiefs: ‘Dream Come True’

    Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 34-28 Win Over the Chargers

    1 minute ago
    Nov 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates with fans in the stands after defeating the New York Giants at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs vs. Chargers Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

    4 hours ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the sidelines against the Los Angeles Chargers during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs vs. Chargers: Preview and Predictions

    8 hours ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball as Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) defends during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Podcasts

    Patrick Mahomes Can Send NFL a Warning Shot With Big Game vs. Chargers

    11 hours ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) scores a touchdown as Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Christian Covington (95) makes the tackle during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

    14 hours ago
    Nov 8, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) is introduced before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    L'Jarius Sneed, Willie Gay Jr. Out vs. Chargers

    Dec 15, 2021
    Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Melvin Ingram III (24) celebrates with defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) after a play against the Denver Broncos during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Podcasts

    The Chiefs Should Start Thinking About Plans for Melvin Ingram Beyond 2021

    Dec 15, 2021
    Nov 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates with fans in the stands after defeating the New York Giants at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Chiefs DL Chris Jones in NFL’s COVID-19 Protocol

    Dec 14, 2021