Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 34-28 Win Over the Chargers

In what's been a season full of weird games for the Kansas City Chiefs, they had yet another one on Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. With the AFC West lead at stake, two of the most exciting teams in the NFL went into an overtime thriller. After both teams went back and forth in a downright dogfight, the Chiefs rode the wave of their best players making big plays en route to a 34-28 victory.

Here are four takeaways from Thursday's game.

1. Nick Bolton had himself a game

Second-round pick Nick Bolton has been criticized for his lack of proficiency in coverage, but this game may have been his best in that regard. He also made heads-up plays in run support and even had a deflected pass that led to an interception. The Chiefs were without linebacker Willie Gay Jr. for this contest, so Bolton was relied upon heavily to have the game of his life. That may have been the case against the Chargers and if that's yet another glimpse into the future for the Chiefs' linebacking corps, that future is bright.

2. The Chiefs missed their defensive playmakers

With Gay, Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed missing for the Chiefs against a talented Chargers offense, it was all but expected that Steve Spagnuolo's unit would take a step back relative to the insanely high level of play it had sustained in recent weeks. While unfavorable outcomes on a few bold Brandon Staley decisions and some stout goal-line defense helped the Chiefs' case, they were sorely missing difference-makers. The pass rush wasn't the same, the linebackers lacked athleticism on a general scale and Sneed's ability to do a bit of everything wasn't present. Getting the aforementioned trio back will be a major boost for the Chiefs on defense and when that happens, perhaps the group will look better than it did on Thursday. All things considered, it was still solid enough to get a W.

3. The Chiefs' top weapons showed up

It hasn't always been the smoothest of rides for Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill this season. They've made their typical highlight-reel catches in 2021, but they've also had some frustrating drops and inconsistent production on a game-to-game basis. Against the Chargers, both of them made critical catches and helped Patrick Mahomes on a night that wasn't his best. Hill reasserted himself as a complete receiver and a worthy top-five option in the league, and Kelce reminded everyone of why he's the best tight end in the game. Without either of those players on Thursday night, the Chiefs wouldn't have stood a chance. They secured the win. This was one of the best Kelce-Hill games of their time together in Kansas City.

4. Patrick Mahomes: still that dude

Patrick Mahomes wasn't on top of his game for much of the Chiefs' battle on Thursday night. When it mattered, though, he lived up to his Show Time nickname. The MVP-winning quarterback was nails down the stretch, showing off the clutch gene that he hasn't been able to tap into for a great deal of the 2021 season. There have been some "vintage" Mahomes moments sprinkled in during games this year, and the final few drives the Chiefs had featured nothing but greatness from the best player in football. This win can serve as not only a boost in the standings for the Chiefs, but perhaps a statement for Mahomes as well.